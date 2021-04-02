As serpentwithfeet, Josiah Wise creates experimental and affecting music that fuses electronic, R&B, gospel and classical influences. Where past releases have seemed to dwell in melancholy, "DEACON" seems to burst with joy. His expression of queer black love feels untarnished by white heteronormative expectations of what his music should sound like.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to see the value in smaller moments of daily life. "DEACON" manages to translate this understanding into a stripped-back yet rich musical experience. With this album, serpent finds quiet euphoria in the more understated moments of relationships. serpent grew up in a very Christian household and sang in the church choir. Small but profound gospel-influenced flourishes help elevate some of the lyrics so that you can't help but find beauty in their simplicity. One example is the song "Malik," which ends with the lines, "Blessed is the man who gambles / Blessed is the man who wears socks with his sandals." In other artists' hands, these lyrics could ruin a song, but serpent has the sincerity and the talent to make these words feel almost spiritual.
The names of romantic partners appear in the titles of three of the 11 songs, and each time they are treated with the same sort of reverence. Love is expressed as something gorgeous, profound, black and gay. In a time when it seems like every piece of media about black and/or queer people is plagued by tragedy and sadness, "DEACON" is a much-needed breath of fresh air. It does not feel the need to appeal to the heterosexual white gaze, and by doing so, paints a joyous and relatable utopian vision of the future. The love detailed on the album is simple and carefree, and by bravely choosing not to describe any romantic tribulations, the album becomes more profound.
The album's centerpiece is the one-two punch of "Sailor's Superstition" and the NAO-assisted "Heart Storm." The former acts as the darkest point on the album. It describes serpent's fear of being too public about a romantic relationship and fearing that doing so might stir up trouble. The dark clouds serpent worries about appear on the following track but burst open to reveal a down pouring of love. It's a beautiful and cathartic subversion of expectations.
The album's closer is a golden-colored ode to friendships. "Fellowship" details simple moments shared with friends. Things like watching "Christmas films in July" are described as blessings. Friendships can be just as important and just as beautiful as romantic relationships, and the song's chorus captures this simply and profoundly through the repetition of "I'm thankful for the love I share with my friends."
For serpent, love can be found everywhere, and "DEACON" captures this. Life is shown with a warm, bright glow. Friendship, intimacy and queerness are described sacredly, with care that few other artists have the capability of showing. Even the most direct and simplistic lyrics feel as if they have been elevated from Pinterest-quote to holy scripture. When so much of the current news feels dismal and disturbing, "DEACON" reminds us to find joy in simplicity.
Rating: 9/10
Listen to the album: https://open.spotify.com/album/15i2CVbvZzxiv9LfUkl2wU?si=VzNceNttTw-Uup6lDcs33w
