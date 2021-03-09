Full disclosure, I am a big fan of Billie Eilish as both a musician and a person in general, so it might be an understatement that my excitement for her documentary feature was high. What I can safely say is that even if you aren't a fan of her music, you'll appreciate the inside look of her as a person. Tackling behind the scenes creation of her album "When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?" and the look at her experiences on tour may not be what audiences expect. As a fan of Eilish, I couldn't have asked for a better peek behind the curtain.
Director R.J Cutler avoids one of the most deadly pitfalls when it comes to documentary filmmaking. "Talking heads" occur when you have people from the subject's life discussing the person the documentary is about. While in some cases it works, other times it feels incredibly bland and unoriginal. Here we never get these talking heads and focus primarily on Billie's life behind the scenes. This can include behind the scenes at her concerts, but also when she's making music with her brother Finneas.
Including moments with both her mother and father, it's quite easy to admire the sense of unity. There's never the melodramatic familial drama that comes off as manufactured. That includes the inevitable breakdown of our central focus. While it's a minimal breakdown after a bad fan meet-and-greet, it never feels manipulative. Thankfully beforehand, we're given just pure adorable moments of positivity from Billie and those around her. Filmed in 2018 when she was at the start of her stardom, there's a wide-eyed innocence to her that's just infectious. Particularly when she meets Orlando Bloom but doesn't realize it's him until much later.
Even in the concert sequences, there's a sort of euphoria as to the way Cutler shoots the sequences. Shooting in a low-angle lets us feel like we're right in the concert listening to "Bad Guy." Even if you aren't a fan of her music, Eilish knows how to put on a show, making her audience feel included. Each of these concerts is given the equivalent of a pulse and fun energy that's unique and distinguishable from the next. Even with that level of fun, there's still an inescapable problem on display.
Clocking in at 140 minutes with credits might be a bit of a turn-off for some potential viewers. That may have been something intentional to let us really get a look into her life. If you're not a fan, the film isn't going to convert you to one. This is meant to highlight who Billie is and how she defines herself as an artist. A monologue her mom gives about how she believes her daughter's music touches people with depression was incredibly moving. As a fan, her reasoning rang incredibly true to why her fans are as passionate as they are.
"Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry" is a documentary made for this artist's diehard fans. She's someone who definitely went into this to intend for audiences to see more of who she truly was. From a first boyfriend to a meeting with her idol (Justin Bieber), she never comes off as acting. It's an admirable feature to be accomplished for someone at such a young age in the entertainment industry. Streaming on AppleTV+, if you're a fan of this artist, you really can't do any better. Even if you're merely intrigued if you can get past the runtime, there's a lot to appreciate in this behind-the-scenes look.
Rating: 8/10
Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JUQvUv7QxY
