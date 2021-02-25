If I had read the novel, also written by screenwriter Patrick DeWit, I would have been prepared for just how strange, and unique Michelle Pfeiffer’s latest vehicle would end up being. Our story follows Manhattan Socialite Frances Price (Pfeiffer), who loses her wealth after her husband’s death, which forces her to move to a small apartment with her son Malcolm (Lucas Hedges) and cat. On paper, it can be quite easy to interpret that premise as the American equivalent of a French farce. If that sounds like something that thinks it’s a bit more profound than it is, you aren’t necessarily wrong. What I can’t deny is how endlessly entertaining the weirdness of it all was.
The screenplay by Dewitt gives its cast moments that come across like slightly nightmarish fever dreams. Between a fire at a French restaurant and a seance, I couldn’t help but admit how far things were pushed. In no small feat, that can be attributed to the top-notch performance of Michelle Pfeiffer. Playing someone who’s lost everything can be an excuse for any actor to push for the drama. What she goes for is someone who puts up the facade of not having lost anything when her whole world is crumbling around her. It’s the sort of performance that in the wrong hands could be massively over the top, but the icy exterior presented makes way for great comedy. Particularly in her interaction with any character that she comes across throughout.
Lucas Hedges plays as a nice counterbalance to Frances simply because he’s nice. We never get a moment of him showing the same almost villainy character that his mother perpetuates. Particularly in the relationships he has with Imogen Poots’ character and forms with Danielle McDonald, there’s humor in his earnestness. The same can be said for the other cast of characters that they meet along their french exit. You may not know some of these actors by name, but trust me, you’ve seen them before. For each of them, they’re able to match the weirdness of both Pfeiffer and Hedges. It’s that blend of weirdness that can arguably also be the film’s biggest detriment.
I’m not familiar with director Azazel Jacobs’s work, but it’d be hard for me to say his style didn’t intrigue me after this film. Within his direction, you can feel the real emphasis on delivering odd line deliveries in the calmest way possible. It’s a rather odd choice that can be quite off-putting when you initially witness it. That’s primarily due to just how abnormal this occurs in the film, especially with its origin going back to the Coen Brothers’ works. If that’s not something that sounds appealing to you, then this one isn’t going to win you over. The black-comedy sensibilities are the essential “make or break” point in the overall film. For me, they worked more than I even expected.
“French Exit” was a unique watch from the standpoint of having no idea where it would go next. Its style varying to simple line deliveries and oddly funny confrontations (one in a diner gave me a surprising amount of laughs) were incredibly appealing. This is due to the great performances we get from our leads. Pfieffer and Hedges have a great mother and son relationship that’s mined for some uncomfortably funny conversations. The word uncomfortable may not sound like an enjoyable thing to watch, but it really works as humor. If you want to watch something that definitely fits in the odd but appealing category, then check this out.
Rating: 6.5/10
Watch The Trailer Here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqMJeE15YiA
