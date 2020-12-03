Holiday comedies about someone who wants acceptance from a family are a dime a dozen. We know where all of these movies are going, but they end up being enjoyable on their own merits and ideas. Now through this story in 2020, we have the same setup, but follow a couple in Mackenzie Davis and Kristen Stewart who go back to Davis’s family home for the holidays. The only catch is that no one knows that Davis’s character is gay, so hijinks ensue to keep things a secret. I know, before I saw the film I gave a hard eye roll when I saw the initial cheesy trailer. However, I am so happy to report back on how incredibly enjoyable Hulu's latest “Happiest Season” ends up being.
There’s certainly not a whole lot of originality in this premise, but what works is the modernization of this story. Directed by Clea DuVall, and written by her and Mary Holland they understand just how the cliches of this genre can be done right. In their writing, there’s no denying that we know the outcome. It’s the ample writing that acknowledges what it takes to make any of these cliches and conventions work. From the cliches of almost getting caught kissing, hiding behind nearly impossible objects to be invisible, and even the third act conversation, it never leans into those. When we get the arguments, jokes, and general story structure we expect, we never spend too much time with them. That’s thanks to the great cast of actors that make the film be much more than the sum of its parts.
Mackenzie Davis is someone who has been in this industry for quite some time but never gotten a huge break. Between a show like “Halt and Catch Fire,” the not so great “Terminator: Dark Fate” and even the “San Junipero” episode of Black Mirror, she’s been someone to watch. Here as someone hiding her true identity, Davis sells the real insecurity and angst of hiding something that massive while always being compelling. Stewart on the other hand is someone who’s always had a hard time finding her place as an actress. Delivering some truly great performances in recent years in movies such as: “Clouds of Sils Maria,” “The Runaways,” and “Personal Shopper,” she’s still had a hard time reaching audiences. As the quiet, insecure girlfriend of Davis’s character, she’s incredibly funny and immensely sympathetic.
With our leads being that strong, we have supporting players who aren’t as layered but get the job done. From Actors like Mary Steenburgen and Victor Garber as Davis’s parents to Alison Brie and Mary Holland as her siblings, they don’t get as much to do. That can largely be argued to the constrictions these types of stories rely on for their supporting characters, but I just wish they had more. Who stole the show for me was the character of Stewart’s best friend John, played by Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek.” Granted, while he’s playing a subdued version of his character from that show, I can’t deny he made me laugh every minute that he’s on the screen.
For something released on a digital platform, “Happiest Season” delivers exactly what you’d hope it would. There isn’t necessarily anything original in what unfolds, but the execution is so pleasant. Our cast is so likable that even the roles with not a lot of narrative “heft” are given moments to make us care about them. A film like this to go down such meaningful pathways is just so incredibly pleasant to watch unfold. Something like this that’s so enjoyable to watch makes up for its weaker narrative shortcomings. It’s not a perfect film, but one that understands what makes these movies tick.
Rating: 4/5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.