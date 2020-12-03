Films like “Hillbilly Elegy” are what many consider to be Academy Award hopefuls. It has a talented director (Ron Howard) and two great actresses (Glenn Close and Amy Adams) front and center. As the credits are currently rolling, I just have to ask myself the question of 'what went wrong?' A story that follows J.D Vance (Gabriel Basso) a graduate student from Yale law school, who’s drawn back to his hometown in the Appalachian Mountains. What follows is a misinformed example of the lower class struggle, through the eyes of southerners. It’s the type of premise that makes you question why these sorts of stories get made with who’s behind the camera.
A story dissecting this small community of people deserves to almost be told in a documentary style. Being told through the lens of Howard, we never get the seriousness a story like this needs. Every time a serious “emotional” conversation happens, it's filmed in a way that screams “Oscar Clip” which makes things feel so manufactured. I don’t know if it's someone like Howard, who’s been nominated and won two Oscars, but he’s just programmed to make this sort of film. It just came off to me as trying to go too hard for an award that’s undeserving. Even from a performance standpoint, it just plays that most everyone is trying to just win awards.
J.D played by Basso is just not an interesting lead as our protagonist. Being our conduit was seeing this world through his eyes. This world is filled with larger than life personalities that Basso is thrown on the back-burner. Doing so allows an actress like Adams to deliver a performance that is entirely scenery-chewing. Adams is always compelling to watch on screen, but I couldn’t help but simply think that she deserves so much more than a part like this. That’s certainly not a discredit to her but just makes you wonder what about this material attracted her. Quite possibly, that could be due to working with the film’s only good performance in Glenn Close.
Playing the role of “Mamaw,” Close portrays interesting layers of humility and warmth through her gruff exterior. In all of the travesties young J.D goes through, his “Mamaw” is always there to offer a hard but truthful nugget of wisdom. A character like that can be meaningful, and Close tries her absolute best and does what she can. She just isn’t given the space to be more than a caricature. When she is paired with young J.D (Owen Asztalos), it feels like the film that everyone went in wanting to see. I just wish that there was more than a small piece that moved me in its whole.
Based on a true story, “Hillbilly Elegy” is a film that’s ripe with good intentions in a whole package that comes as overly schmaltzy. If you have any interest in watching the film, I recommend you read this article to understand what this film is about. I won’t get into my personal views on this story, but I will say it definitely makes you think. A story like this needs someone who’s a better vessel than J.D Vance and his weird “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” mentality. It’s a condescending idea in a film that is based on serious problems that don’t get the kind of help that someone like J.D did. Unless you’re a cinema completionist, be sure to steer clear of Netflix’s latest.
Rating: 1.5/5
