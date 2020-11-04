I wanted to get the “Superman's Parents” jokes out of the way because they’ve got a lot to offer on their own merits. Their latest collaboration titled “Let Him Go” follows George Blackledge (Kevin Costner) a retired Sheriff and his wife Margaret (Diane Lane) as they grieve over the death of their son. In the grieving process, they set out to find their daughter in-law and grandson who married into the dangerous, oddly named “Weboy” family. Between that description and thrilling trailer you may go in expecting a tense, action packed western thriller. What we end up getting is a moody slow burn that delivers on the tension and extreme violence we were promised. This is largely due to having two of the most capable actors in the industry today.
Both Costner and Lane are two of the best actors working today and deliver really solid performances here. The quiet nature in their performances as people dealing with incredible grief comes off as extremely humane. There isn’t necessarily the scene of a breakdown in their son's death, but all that’s needed to be said comes from the eyes. Particularly in the marriage of their daughter in-law with the “Weboy,” we see this immense fear and dread as to what their future may be. As we follow two people down the rabbit hole of southern depravity, Costner and Lane never lose the feeling of being real people. Especially with some of the darker choices made later, it helps in allowing us to connect with them.
Going up against our protagonists, we have our villainous counterparts that reside in the Weboy clan. Led by wicked Blanche Weboy (Lesley Manville) you really feel a palpable threat that the Blackledges run into. Add in Jeffery Donavan as one of the Weboy children and the tension never lets up. Arguably the film's best scene is when there is a dinner between the entire cast that showcases the talent across the board. The Weboy’s as an idea are so incredibly menacing that even before we met them, we fear them. The instances of great tension placement come in the mere form of George and Margaret learning about these vicious people. It builds the tension to a boiling point that really lets actors like Manville and Donovan chew scenery in the best way possible.
Where the tension really soars is in the second half. The film takes some time to get there within its first hour. It makes things rather frustrating because it feels as if certain things could be easily tightened to make it move at a more brisk pace. While it can be considered that these are more character building moments, it takes a while to deem them necessary. One other element that really bothers me was the addition of a Native American character Peter Dragswolf (Booboo Stewart). I have not read the novel the film is based on so I am unclear as to whether this character is a part of the story. It just seems as if he serves as a “magical guide” to our characters when he doesn’t do much.
“Let Him Go” plays as if the Coen Brothers classic “Fargo” had a darker and twisted Western cousin. It’s the type of film that plays like a kettle on a low boil, which definitely tests its audience's patience. Thankfully, you have two very capable and compelling lead performances which do a good job of being consistently engaging. It's just somewhat frustrating that this first half really takes its time to get going, when the second half is as strong as it is. When we are allowed to sit in the tension, the film really soars. Much like the novel it's based on, “Let Him Go” is a very well acted, slow burn thriller.
Rating 3.5/5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.