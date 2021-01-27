Movies like “Our Friend” are the type of smaller budget indies that play like gangbusters at film festivals. They’re stories of people dealing with real-life problems that can be easily identifiable. We follow a couple played by Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson, who’s forced to deal with a cancer diagnosis. This forces the couple to call the help of an old friend, Dane played by Jason Segel, to come and help out the family. That description doesn’t leave a lot of room for surprise, but that’s not the point of this true story. “Our Friend” is a deeply affecting look at friendship through the grieving process.
There’s an argument some could make about the film fitting in a narrative, cliched box. That argument can come via the somewhat predictable story beats, but it’s the performances that show humanity. Both Affleck and Johnson are extremely likable and instantly relatable as this couple on screen. They’re both great actors and combined with Segel’s funny and honest performance, the friendship feels real. The friendship shared amongst these people comes from a place of pure love without any sort of unneeded tension. You feel the warmth and love from these people which makes the entire notion of going through this deadly illness. It’s a pleasure in the time we’re living in, when so much pain is front and center, that you can see people persevere through it.
What I can’t deny is that the film is far from perfect and not necessarily an awards contender. Stories like this can seem a bit too manipulative to how an audience perceives this material. Clocking in at over two hours long, there’s a lot of emotion that the film tries to pull from the audience. It’s the sort of thing that worked for me incredibly well in the beginning, lagged in the middle, and came around in the finale. I would be lying to you if I said I didn’t cry in the film when in actuality I cried multiple times. Not necessarily from the “sad moments” but from the moments of people simply conversing.
You can easily see the strings being pulled and you’re either going to go along with it or not at all. For me, that manipulation worked in just about every way that the filmmakers and cast intended. Three very capable actors sell this material without ever making it feel like a lifetime movie. It’s quite a tricky act to pull off and this talented trio is more than up to the task of making you cry. It’s the sort of film that I would’ve never guessed could have moved me as much as it did. The themes of dealing with grief through love, respect and selflessness are so relevant now more than ever. Concerning this pandemic, there are themes that I hope audiences can ask themselves once the credits roll.
“Our Friend” is a sort of film that has a rather deep meaning that pulls at the heartstrings. It’s about people dealing with real-life emotions without any sort of Hollywood manipulation. For something you can watch at your own home, you really can’t do better. There’s so much more here than a film that just wants to make you cry. This is a film that celebrates friendship no matter the trials and tribulations that are thrown these characters’ way. Particularly in the film’s last frame, there’s a palpable warmth that can move just about anyone. Some will call this film manipulative, but I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t moved from start to finish.
Rating: 3.5/5
Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTWqGLnOxtA
