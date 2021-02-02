Movies like “Saint Maud” get marketed as a certain type of film when it’s actually something else. When I saw the trailer, I expected something like “Hereditary,” which I found to be incredibly pretentious. As the credits rolled on my screen, I was absolutely shocked by the unexpected film I had received. This is a sort of horror film that has so much powerful and poignant meaning behind the horror-coated package. “Saint Maud” follows a Nurse named Morfydd Clarks Maud, or as she calls the job “a private carer,” who becomes obsessed to a dangerous degree with saving her dying patient’s life (Jennifer Ehle). That description can certainly lead your mind on a path of imagination, and my imagination never could’ve prepared me for this.
I do want to make something clear here and say that this is a film that deals heavily with religion. Covering that territory could be a serious concern for some, but for writer/director Rose Glass she never crosses a line. With that, “Saint Maud” is still an exceptionally creepy and quite disturbing watch. There’s twisted humor in the growing obsession of Clarks Maud as she feels it is God itself telling her she needs to care for Ehle’s Amanda. In this dynamic, Glass allows her actors to form a relationship based on simple introductory conversations. That may not sound creepy, but it’s because of these performances that we get quite creepy results.
Jennifer Ehle is an actress that I consider to be one of the underrated talents in the industry today. She has an immense amount of range that can let her go from kind to absolutely villainous at the drop of a hat. Here as the sickly Amanda, Ehle gets to go from being sympathetic to filling the audience with spite. Her treatment of Maud’s overly kind and sympathetic nurse is the kind of performance that will make you sympathize with our lead. Clarks holy woman in Maud is essentially the equivalent of a teapot on the cusp of boiling over at any moment. That’s largely due to Clark’s breathtaking performance as our lead character.
Maud as a character is someone who is lonely in her personal life and uses her faith as a friendship. What starts is something sympathetic and endearing but eventually morphs into something obsessive. Clark drives such a unique balance between being both incredibly sympathetic and entirely off-putting. From the first moment, we can tell that she’s someone who is quite damaged, but a person who could do something dangerous at any moment. Clocking in at under 90 minutes, she keeps your eyes locked on the screen, not knowing what’s next. It’s something hard for a performer to accomplish, not letting the audience in and have us fear what she’s capable of. The line she rode of both compelling and terrifying was a blast to watch unfold.
“Saint Maud’ is the sort of film that is coated in layers of complete unpredictability. Its trailer defines it as a modern-day version of “The Exorcist,” which isn’t the case. This is a film about the lengths of what loneliness will do to the human mind. This sort of premise is delivered in a horrifying, nightmarish package you want to wake up from—which makes it an effective piece of artistic horror unlike anything else out right now. It won’t be for everyone, as it takes a very twisted approach to rather horrific ideas of the religious experience. If you were a fan of films like “Midsommar” or “Hereditary,” then this is definitely something that will work for you.
Rating: 3.5/5
Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXs2-TY9qok&ab_channel=A24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.