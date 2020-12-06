The “Small Axe” anthology of films from director Steve McQueen is slowly growing into the masterpieces that they deserve. In the first two installments, “Lovers Rock,” and “Mangrove,” there was a clear intent on the motions McQueen wanted to invoke as a filmmaker. One focused on euphoria, while the other focused on the horrors of our legal system. The third installment titled “Red, White and Blue” is shown through the idealism of a young officer, Leroy Logan. When I initially saw this a few months back, I had absolutely no idea that this was based on a true story. That was mainly due to the authenticity of the storytelling and horrors faced, that I couldn’t wrap my head around this happening. In no small part, that effect is due to the one-two punch of Star Wars’ John Boyega and Steve McQueen.
Being the second longest of this anthology (clocking in at 80 minutes), “Red, White and Blue” allows McQueen to make a narratively focused film. What that means is he can prioritize building the arch Leroy has to take throughout. This methodology is largely noticed in the opening of the film in a scene involving young Leroy and two police officers. While he patiently waits for his father outside of school, he ends up being frisked by these officers for absolutely no reason. Thankfully his father manages to swoop in and berate the officers for obvious reasons. As a film critic, I find it so fascinating that McQueen chose this as his starting point. In a mere five minutes of screen time, we’ve got an amount of characterization that some films can’t even meet in two hours. It just shows that there’s such an attention to detail that’s quite engrossing as an audience member.
In his performance, Boyega conveys the real-life emotionality of a man whose sense of duty is tested regularly. It’s the sort of performance that some will view as understated, but I found it hypnotic. His understated nature of good is so prevalent that you can’t help but sympathize with him over his trials and tribulations. The pain of Logan realizing the lengths he’ll have to go to get the job done makes for something heartbreaking to watch. Between both McQueen and Boyega, they focus on the expressionism of which the corruption in our police is deeply rooted. In tackling such a broad idea, they do it in a way that is incredibly restrained from a narrative standpoint. That will be the one detail that won’t be to every audience member's liking.
Even over it’s brief running time, the film really takes a leisurely approach to the story it wants to tell. Some may find that unappealing, but with how it ends I found it to be incredibly rewarding. As of writing this article, I have seen three of the five films in this “Small Axe” series and this one is my favorite. No matter the obvious pacing issues there’s no denying the intent front and center. The film manages to be incredibly moving not by what's being said, but by what is not. This story and the real-life story of Leroy Logan is one I found to be so fascinating. My biggest regret is that “Red, White and Blue” wasn’t longer.
Besides being brilliantly acted, this is easily one of 2020’s best properties that you can stream from your home. You’ve got an actor who’s committed to authenticity and a director that hopes to break down the depravity within our system of police enforcement. It’s a thought-provoking, moving and quite emotional look at the power of good ideals. If you’re looking for a rather intellectual piece of relevant cinema, you can’t do better. Steve McQueen is a true one of a kind filmmaker with a distinct and exciting voice.
Rating: 5/5
