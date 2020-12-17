If there’s one thing we take for granted, it’s our ability to hear just about anything. Even the most mundane sounds never get the moments of appreciation they deserve. Now what if one day you’re unable to hear any of them? In Amazon Studio’s new film, “Sound of Metal” that’s the problem plaguing this story. Riz Ahmed from “Nightcrawler” stars as Ruben, a drummer in a two-person heavy metal group with his girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke). After one of their gigs, Ruben’s hearing begins to dissipate, which leads him on a path of self-discovery and acceptance. With that description, I’m sure it sounds like your typical hokey Oscar film fare that sounds entirely unoriginal. Trust me when I say that what makes “Sound of Metal” work is the acceptance and follow-through of that concept.
Not only is Ruben a drummer but also an ex-heroin addict who battles with the demons of addiction. This plunges him to enter a halfway house for deaf addicts trying to beat their addiction. I know that premise may sound overwhelming, but the story is about finding your place in a world that you don’t understand. Riz Ahmed’s performance as someone who’s on the brink of emotional collapse could become a bit melodramatic. Thankfully, there’s untapped humanity in how Ahmed portrays this character. His emotional arc, which I won’t spoil, follows a fascinating road of someone who wants to do right. Mainly, it makes him want to do right by the one person he loves. The emotional arch Ahmed has to go through as an actor was one of the most mesmerizing things I’ve seen. Now add in Olivia Cooke and she’s also given more to do than you’d expect.
What first time director Darius Marder does so well here is integrating the supporting characters, varying from Lou, to Paul Raci’s Joe, who runs the facility are given traits of real people. There’s nothing about them that feels like you’re watching an “actor." You’re watching real people deal with their own life, which Ruben is thrown into. Particularly when Ruben is thrown into the house, we feel like we’re there with him. In this house everyone is deaf so they use sign language which, unless the audience knows it, won’t be able to follow. Some will say that’s jarring and off-putting, but I found it to be quite moving for what comes later. Even with the occasional subtitles of things being said, it never feels manipulative. Though it’s easy to decipher that that may not be for everyone.
The thing about “Sound of Metal” that I really want to stress is that it won’t be for everyone. A film like this is very deliberate because it takes its time to strike its emotional chord in you. The time following Ruben’s downward spiral including the fear, sadness and confusion he goes through can be off-putting. That is what makes the ending be as rewarding as it is. Arguably, this is one of the most satisfying cinematic endings that I have seen in all of 2020.
This is a film about someone who really has to build himself from the ground up. Expect Ruder packages it in a drama that’s both moving and entertaining. It’s certainly not a perfect film, but one that moved me about accepting whatever challenges life is thrown your way. The last shot is one of the most satisfying and genuinely powerful moments of closure I've seen in quite some time. Streaming on Amazon Prime, if you want to watch a truly cinematic film, look no further than “Sound of Metal.”
Rating: 4/5
