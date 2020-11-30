Melissa McCarthy is arguably one of the funniest actors working in Hollywood today. Ever since her breakthrough (and Oscar nominated) performance in 2011’s “Bridesmaids,” her star power has been infectious. She’s even delivered what I consider to be some of the funniest performances in the decade in films like “Spy” and “The Heat,” and even a second Oscar nomination in 2018’s “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” In her interesting and unique career trajectory, there’s just one thing I could never figure out. Why are her weakest performances in movies directed by her husband, Ben Falcone? Those films in a technical sense should be her funniest, since she’s being led by someone who knows her best. Keeping that in mind I went into their latest pairing, “Super Intelligence” with lower expectations that I could honestly admit to myself.
Our story follows McCarthy as Carol Peters, who in context of the film, is one of earth’s most average people. Being so incredibly average eventually leads her to being chosen to be studied by a self aware “Super Intelligence” voiced by James Corden. Chosen at random, it’s up to her to be this A.I’s deciding vote on if he should destroy all humanity. What follows is a comedy that’s got more heart and is funnier than any of the other pairings between these two. McCarthy nails the improvisational quips that she’s known for in a really funny and biting way that Falcone understands. She’s given some great moments that gave me a hearty chuckle, particularly in her interactions with the supporting cast.
Unlike most of their previous interactions, what makes this Falcone feature different is the number of supporting characters. Normally when we just have McCarthy throwing everything against one co-star in films like “Tammy” and “The Boss” she’s able to mix things up with a different crew. Between the likes of Bryan Tyree Henry as Carol’s best friend, and Bobby Cannavale as her love interest, she’s able to have co-stars that really can match her. It’s a nice change of pace compared to her larger than life characters that, in previous works, takeover the screen. While the supporting performances are as strong as they are, the real standout comes from the voice of our “Super Intelligence.”
James Corden plays Carol’s A.I partner in crime, which after seeing the marketing for the film filled me with dread. That would be due to the fact that Corden has never really registered with me as a “funny” actor. As much as I enjoy “The Late, Late Show” in film it just seems as if Corden can’t break out of the British funny guy role. Seeing him physically only in bits and spurts and mainly just listening to him allows him to try some different things as a comedian. Not all of them work, but going up against McCarthy’s awkward charm made for a pleasant watch nonetheless. Even with the funny banter, it's a film that isn’t without some several prominent flaws in its direction and script.
This being his fifth film as a director, it’s quite easy to tell how Ben Falcone hasn’t quite found his voice. As a director grows, his style and general aesthetic continue to evolve and change per film. For Falcone, he stays in the narrative box of being someone who goes for very mild comedies. “Super Intelligence” being his first PG feature lets him do what audiences expect, without the raunch of something like “Tammy.” It’s not necessarily refreshing filmmaking but it’s competent in what it sets out to do. I just wish that Falcone could somehow expand past the expected comedy with his wife and try another genre all together.
“Super Intelligence” is something that worked for me on the mere fact of how little I expected from it. Melissa McCarthy does what she does quite well and if you're expecting anything different, you’ll be sorely disappointed. For the Thanksgiving holiday this is definitely a decent 90 minutes you could spend with your family. There’s an impartial sensibility that I have for this one due to how pleasant it was to watch. At the end of the day “Super Intelligence” isn’t a film that will break any sort of filmmaking ground. If you want some light laughs that the whole family can enjoy, be sure to check this one out on HBO Max.
Rating: 3/5
