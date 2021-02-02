Denzel Washington is one of the most versatile actors that is working in the industry today. When one of his new films arrives, there’s an immediate interest no matter the project he’s attached himself to. Now throw in story elements of both “Se7en” and “The Bone Collector,” and you have something that will attract eyes. Set in the 1990s, Washington plays a County Deputy Joe “Deke” Deacon who finds himself paired with a Los Angeles Detective, played by Rami Malek, to track a brutal killer. This leads them on a collision course with the odd Albert Sparma (Jared Leto), who may know more about this case than he lets on. If that premise makes you think of the 90’s thriller, then you’re not wrong.
The entertainment value in a story like this comes down to two critical factors. The first would have to be your enjoyment of “crime” content as a whole, be it literature, film or even television. If you’re not a fan of dark stories or even dark characters, this won’t be for you. “Little Things” is a film that very much focuses on the little things that make the genre. From the dark pasts, to lengths of darkness characters are willing to go, your either going to be on board or not at all. There’s nothing in the film that will convince you to like this genre if it isn’t something enjoyable for you already. With that being said, when you have such a capable cast of actors here, it compensates for the cliches.
Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto are three very accomplished award-winning actors. Malek and Washington don’t have the deep-rooted chemistry, but they’re such capable actors that I was forgiving. As the jaded detective, Washington has his usual charm and a darkness that’s quite compelling. We sympathize with this guy, not even knowing the travesties he’s gone through, which is a testament to the performances. Malek is the wide-eyed innocent rookie. He’s quite interesting but doesn’t get the moments to shine. Though unlike some past performances, Malek gets to utilize his wide-eyed weirdness to his advantage.
For me, the film's real standout is, without question, Jared Leto as the incredibly creepy Albert Sparma. Leto is doing what he does, the slow-talking, creepy, pale-faced weirdo with ease. He’s an incredibly off-putting presence that fits in the world established in the film. Being a 30-year-old script from director John Lee Hancock, the film holds onto the genre's cliches. This is where Leto can shine because you can see how much fun he’s having playing a character who could’ve easily been a supporting role in a film like “Silence of The Lambs.” It’s the type of performance that creates a menacing sparring partner for Washington, but it’s certainly not original. At the end of the day, there’s still that level of fun in watching these guys face off.
I can’t deny that “Little Things” is an entirely enjoyable and safe crime thriller you’ll be able to watch at home. While also playing in theaters, the home setting is where a film like this works best. If I had to compare the movie to something, it would be an entertaining crime novel you might find at the airport. While you’re watching, it’s a lot of fun, but you’ll forget about it an hour later. There’s no way you can discredit the talent involved, but there’s just nothing that you haven’t seen before. But for something you can watch at your home, you could do much worse.
Rating: 2.5/5
Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1HZAnkxdYuA
