Some of the most fun I've had playing video games was sharing them with a friend. There’s something about these experiences that makes them stand out when sharing them with another person, whether it be the mechanics of the game or just goofing around. The following list chronicles some of the best games that I have played that are perfect to be shared with the special people in your life this Valentine’s Day, be it a loved one or simply a friend.
“Portal 2”
“Portal 2” features not just a fantastic single-player experience, but also an entirely separate one designed to be shared with a friend. Both players take control of the droids P-body and Atlas, who are put through rigorous tests in the name of science. The game-play is the typical “Portal” style, solving a series of puzzles in test chambers with your portal guns. Having the ability to put out four portals in co-op, however, leads to some pretty interesting puzzles you wouldn’t be able to have in just the single-player. The campaign itself features the same hilarious writing involving the villain GLaDOS, who puts you through her experiments which often pit you against your partner to create some friction in real life. When I played this with a friend, we were deadset on not looking up the puzzle solutions. Eventually, we hit a level that we spent a tiring amount of time on until about 3 a.m. where we finally cracked, only to find the solution to be something that had been right in front of us the entire time. It is a moment I will always enjoy, and hopefully, you can find the same with this truly special game.
“Snipperclips - Cut it out, together!”
Alongside the few launch titles of the Nintendo Switch back in March 2017 was a small co-op game called “Snipperclips.” The game was (and still is) a great example of the Switch’s ability to pass a controller to a friend and just start playing anywhere. It is a unique puzzle game that has you and your friend cutting your bodies into different shapes in order to solve a variety of tasks, like putting a ball in a hoop. Its simplistic and cute design makes it easy for anyone to pick up and play. So even if the person you’re looking to play with isn’t the biggest gamer, they can have some fun with this one.
“Resident Evil 5”
Out of the entries on this list, “Resident Evil 5” is as action-packed as it gets. The game puts one person in control of the legendary Chris Redfield with the other playing as Chris’ new work partner Sheva Alomar. Story-wise, Chris and Sheva are working to take down a new bioterrorism threat lead by Albert Wesker himself, who is on his quest for, “complete. Global. SATURATION!” This game really goes farther away from the series’ traditional survival horror roots, opting instead for a bit more action-focused game-play. What I like about this one though compared to most zombie games is that it forces you and your partner to make a stand rather than run around and fire a few shots back every so often. This leads to some tense encounters that require you and your partner to be in sync, especially in the game’s final levels. Pretty much all of the cut-scenes and action-sequences (often with quick-time events interlaced) are quite honestly some of the most well-framed and put-together shots I have ever seen in any medium, including film. This action-perspective along with the game’s over-the-top characters are what makes “Resident Evil 5” such a fun ride from start-to-finish.
“Cuphead”
Even if I haven’t beaten it in co-op, I will take the opportunity to talk about how great “Cuphead” is any chance I can get. If there was ever a game created in the 1930s, this game would be it. With its unique art style (all of which is hand-drawn) and killer big-band and ragtime soundtrack, “Cuphead” can admittedly be a bit deceiving in its game-play. It is a true run-and-gun platformer and a very difficult one at that. I think this is the one game on this list that can be enjoyed the same amount in both single-player and co-op, but having a friend along might make the difficult ride of collecting soul contracts and beating the devil at his own game a bit easier and perhaps more rewarding.
“A Way Out”
“A Way Out” is the purest co-op experience on this list that you can share with someone. It is also a bit more cinematic than the rest (minus maybe “RE 5”) and has you and a friend playing as two convicts who work together to escape prison. The story extends a bit beyond there, but I won’t ruin anything else. The game has a constant split-screen camera, meaning you will always see what your partner sees even if you’re playing online (though I really recommend playing it in-person if possible). This makes the journey feel more conjoined and makes puzzle segments a bit easier to solve. The story itself surrounding the two convicts and their lives outside prison is solid, but there is a moment that really caused the game to stick with me once it was all said and done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.