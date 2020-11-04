The Crown Tundra DLC was released on Oct. 22 in North America and is the second part of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass. In this DLC, you start off by arriving in the wintry town of Freezington where you encounter a man by the name of Peony and his daughter, Peonia, or “Nia” for short. Nia wishes to participate in the Max Lair, leaving Peony to ask the player to accompany him on an exploration mission to find legendary Pokemon.
There are three missions in total. The first mission involves aiding the legendary Pokemon Calyrex, also known as the “King of Bountiful Harvest,” in regaining its former glory. The second mission involves hunting down the legendary giants, including Regice, Registeel, and Regirock from the Hoenn games, and two new additions, Regieleki and Regidrago. The third mission involves hunting down the legendary birds from the Kanto region, Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres, all with new regional forms.
The story, compared to the Isle of Armor, was more engaging and the storyline behind the first mission, in particular, was enjoyable to play through. However, I do feel that Peony should have had a more significant role in the story. He is helpful when it comes to giving you hints if you feel stumped on the missions, which helped me to crack the mystery surrounding the locations of the legendary Pokemon. There is also a side mission given to you by Professor Sonia that allows you to encounter the Swords of Justice, Virizion, Terrakion, and Cobalion, mirroring the side mission of finding the Alolan Digletts in the Isle of Armor. One thing that irritated me about this mission was the theme used for catching the Swords of Justice. As opposed to making a remix or something of the sort of the original theme from the Unova games, it used the standard Pokemon battle theme.
One of my favorite parts of the Crown Tundra, other than exploring, was the Galarian Star Tournament. Former Champion Leon decides to open a tournament where all the strongest trainers fight against one another in a Multi-Battle, or a two-on-two battle. However, you must complete both the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundras stories to participate. You get to team up with your favorite trainer and see new sides to characters that you otherwise would not see. This aspect in particular made me enjoy the Galarian Star Tournament the most out of all the new features in the Crown Tundra DLC.
My least favorite part of the Crown Tundra was the Max Lair. In this facility, you are able to catch legendaries in a format similar to the Max Raids feature. The only catch is that you cannot use your party Pokemon and instead, you must choose a rental Pokemon. A huge pet peeve of mine in Pokemon is using rental Pokemon, so I didn’t have too much fun with this feature. I do wish that I could have used my party Pokemon, but I do understand why the Max Lair was implemented into the game; it was intended to be a new experience from your standard Max Raid battle. Even so, I personally did not care much for it.
All in all, the Crown Tundra was a fun way to de-stress for me and to battle with Raihan, my favorite character in the game. However, there are a few aspects that it could have improved on to make it better. It was a strong finish to the two-part Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC, and an experience that I will never forget.
Rating: 7/10
