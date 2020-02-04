“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics” - February 4 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC
As a lifelong fan of the Muppets and a lot of Jim Henson’s work, I shamefully didn’t get into “The Dark Crystal” until just recently. However, both the original movie and recent Netflix prequel series are amazing works of puppetry and storytelling. When the game was first teased in a Nintendo Direct last year, I kind of cast it aside as a lame cash-grab and boring-looking strategy game. Now enlightened, I see it as a tremendous outlet to dive more into the lore-rich world of Thra and play as the many wonderful characters from the series. The gameplay seems like such a perfect fit for that world, and I will never pass off an opportunity to play as Hup and wield his wooden spoon. This game is definitely aimed as fans of the show, so if you’re craving a show with puppetry, fantasy-elements and/or just something with a unique in terms of visual storytelling compared, check out the show (and original film) on Netflix.
“Fire Emblem: Three Houses” Wave Four DLC - February 12 for Nintendo Switch
“Fire Emblem: Three Houses” was nearly my favorite release of 2019, so any new content we can get for it is very much welcomed. Aside from its solid turn-based strategy gameplay and branching narrative, the real success of the game lies in its characters. This fourth wave of DLC brings an entirely new side story, monastery location as well as four new students to recruit to your house. My primary hope is that these new students are just as strong as the ones that came with the base game. If you missed out on the game when it first released, now is the perfect time to give it a shot with all of the expansion pass now added.
“Dreams” - February 14 for PS4
“Dreams” has been a first-party exclusive stuck baking in Sony’s figurative development oven since shortly after the console released, which is funny since PS5 is now on the horizon. That isn’t an issue though, as the wonderfully-creative minds at Media Molecule definitely seem to see this game as a longterm project. “Dreams” is essentially a platform for people to make their own games and play and find ones that others have made. I have been checking in with the early access version of the game released last April periodically, and have been overall impressed with what people have made with the toolset. Nothing yet has particularly made me say, “yes, you NEED to buy ‘Dreams’ for this game,” though I most certainly see clear potential for that to happen. The games and other works of art that are on there though are solid and leave me hopeful for how the community can thrive with the official release.
“Metro Redux” - February 28 for Switch
Among a suite of great first-person single-player shooters, “Metro” is often one overlooked by a good chunk of gaming (at least from my point of view, I most certainly did at one point). While it doesn’t deliver cinematic set-pieces like a “Call of Duty” campaign, it does deliver a tremendous atmosphere. Based on a series of books by Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, the series is set in the metro tunnels of Moscow where nuclear war has left humanity underground. The story is solid, as is the gunplay, but going through and exploring how the environment has ravaged this society is the draw of the game. The Switch tax (where ports that have long been on past consoles are sold for full-price on Switch) is certainly in full effect for this game, so if portability isn’t a must, you can also find the same collection of these two games for much cheaper on PS4, Xbox One and PC. I am very happy to see this come to a Nintendo console though and may very well rebuy it when it goes on sale.
