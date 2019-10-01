“Concrete Genie” - October 8 for PS4
Because Sony is killing it in both hardware sales and software, this allows them some leeway to be a bit more experimental with their first-party software. Enter “Concrete Genie.” This charming looking game follows a young graffiti artist in a town of bullies. The gameplay seems like a third-person puzzle-platformer, though apparently it will shift as you progress further. Nevertheless, it is a notch down in terms of scale from Sony’s other first-party exclusives like “God of War” and “Uncharted,” but it looks to carry the same amount of heart. The magical element found within opens up the narrative in terms of what to expect and the fact that I haven’t fully grasped what this game even is excites me. It is also worth noting that there is a PSVR mode included for owners of Sony’s VR peripheral.
“The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition” - October 15 for Nintendo Switch
Heralded as one of the greatest games of the generation (or at least that's what the friend who has been egging me on to play this game for the past three years has told me), CD Projekt Red’s “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” makes a surprising debut on Nintendo Switch this month. I say surprisingly because the game was designed for current-gen hardware like the PS4 and Xbox One, not the Switch (which is slightly more powerful than the Xbox 360 and PS3). From early preview footage, it definitely looks toned down in terms of graphical fidelity, but the fact that one of the most massive open-world games ever is running on Nintendo’s hybrid console with decent visuals and at mostly 30 frames-per-second seems to be nothing short of a miracle. The game is based on a very popular series of Polish novels which follow Geralt of Rivia, a slayer of monsters and other abhorrent foes. The game excels at providing a rich and detailed world filled with well-written and designed quests throughout. It is massive (which is part of why I have continued to fail to give this game the time it deserves). I want to give my full attention to the game when I do play, which is why the portability of the Switch may be my ticket to finally experiencing all that this game has to offer.
“Little Town Hero” - October 16 for Nintendo Switch
A new IP from Game Freak (known for their work on the small indie series you have probably never heard of called “Pokémon”), “Little Town Hero” puts you in the shoes of a defender of a small town from newly arrived monsters. Not straying too far from their previous work by making it turn-based combat, the game does still change things up with how you fight. Basically, you fight with ideas (not entirely sure how that works). The big attention-grabbing headline for this game, at least for me, is that Toby Fox is composing the music. Toby Fox is the creator of “Undertale” as well as all of the excellent music that is found within it. This alone is enough to more than pique my curiosity in the game. My biggest concern though is how that odd gameplay mechanic works in practice.
“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” - October 25 for PS4, Xbox One and PC
A soft reboot of what is probably one of the “Call of Duty” series’ most popular games, “Modern Warfare,” looks to freshen up the franchise after the mixed responses to “Black Ops 4.” This is as surefire of a bet as you can get, as long as things are handled properly in the games’ three modes in campaign, multiplayer and spec ops. From the campaign's most recent trailer, the campaign looks about as Hollywood as it has ever been, which is saying a lot and isn’t really a knock on it. The cinematics looks stunning as does the narrative look promising, but the gameplay is what needs to be engaging enough to follow it through. Based on the beta, the multiplayer mode does look intriguing and like it will be pleasing to fans of the original. I will still remain cautious, especially considering the role of the iconic Cpt. Price has been recast (the new guy does look pretty good though).
“The Outer Worlds” - October 25 for PS4, Xbox One and PC
The reveal for “The Outer Worlds” couldn’t have come at a better time last year when “Fallout 76” was critically dogpiled by seemingly everyone in the video game industry. Coming from the developer behind “Fallout: New Vegas,” Obsidian Entertainment is putting that expertise to work to make their very own RPG in a new sci-fi world. The game looks and seems to function much like “Fallout;” it is not an open-world game in the typical sense. It does seem to feature a significantly more diverse and branching dialogue path for all of the game’s quests, something which “Fallout 4” was criticized for dumbing down. I am curious to see how the game will do, especially since it is Obisidan’s first foray into doing it with their own IP rather than what they did with “Fallout: New Vegas.” I am optimistic. It is also worth pointing out that the game is even coming to the Switch at some point after launch as well.
“Luigi’s Mansion 3” - October 31 for Nintendo Switch
A game I have been waiting for since I played the first installment on my GameCube, “Luigi’s Mansion 3” finally arrives on the Switch this month. A game with Mario’s underdog brother as the lead, “Luigi’s Mansion” is all about exploring a haunting locale while sucking up ghosts. From all that I have seen, this game appears to continue on with the great gameplay of the original, all in a new and exciting environment. Also, it flatout looks like one of the best games Nintendo has ever put out in terms of visuals. We even get Gooigi to tag along with us, a weird jello-like version of Luigi which further stretches the puzzle-potential. While it makes sense to release this game on Halloween, I am bummed I won’t be able to get myself into the spirit of the holiday by playing this game in the leadup to the holiday, merely on the day itself.
