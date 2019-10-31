Gratuitous violence, brazen storytelling and questionable boundaries. These are staples of Quentin Tarantino films. “QT8: The First Eight” is a documentary directed by Tara Woods which scratches the surface of Tarantino’s start in the film industry and the eight films he has made since then. It also highlights Tarantino’s relationship with the Weinstein company before and after the indictment of Harvey Weinstein.
This documentary featured many actors and actresses from the big screen to talk of Tarantino and his work in a more candid space. While many of the actors spoke to say they loved working with the director, there were few who were skeptical of Tarantino’s character. It has been addressed that when Tarantino is so involved with a film, he thinks of nothing else which leads to some oversight concerning the health and safety of the actors. For example, the car wreck with Uma Thurman in “Kill Bill,” and the choking scene with Diane Kruger in “Inglorious Basterds.” These instances brought to light the question of how the famed director interacts with his crew.
While “QT8: The First Eight” isn’t exactly a deep exploration of Tarantino’s work, it definitely has something for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of Tarantino, a cinephile or a critic; there is always something new to be brought to the table. Something that I learned from this documentary is just how creative and immersive Tarantino’s world gets. Everything is connected in some way or another. Whether it’s character-driven like the Vega‘s, Vincent Vega from “Pulp Fiction” and Vic Vega from “Reservoir Dogs” or just inverse product placement of Tarantino’s design like Red Apple Tobacco seen in “The Hateful Eight”, “Kill Bill Volume 1”, and “Pulp Fiction.” It’s crazy how these small details are interconnected and it is something I absolutely live for. In my mind, Tarantino is the only director/writer who has done this to this extent and has been able to pull it off in a classy sort of way. Although I live for references, allusions and Easter eggs, they have to be executed well and as subtlety as possible. Marvel movies for example, subtle with references, but sometimes at the cost of timeline continuity.
10 films, that’s all we get. 10 films, and then Tarantino is supposedly going to retire. What a frightening thought, but it’s his prerogative. Tarantino’s body of work is still astounding to this day, it wasn’t too long ago that I first watched “Reservoir Dogs” and thought it was not only one of Tarantino’s best films but just an insane and fantastic film in its own right. I have yet to finish Tarantino’s complete filmography so I still have some of his work to get through. In all honesty, it’s going to be a shame when he does retire because his films are masterpieces in every shot and style he tackles. He truly made the film industry his own and for that I really respect his work.
“QT8: The First Eight” has been on a long and hard journey since the beginning. The documentary itself was a hostage in the custody of the Weinstein Company when the indictment struck. Many filmmakers lost their films in the scuffle and some have yet to reclaim their work. Tara Woods was one of them. She fought tooth and nail in court for her film and this is why it is now back in the world. This documentary is a treat for any Tarantino fan, and if you’re like me, I’m already rewatching every QT film I can get my hands on. These brilliant, gory, talky, non-linear films are the most profound and insane of this generation. If that claim is too bold, too bad.
