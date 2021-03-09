Warning: Spoilers ahead. I’m sure Sia had the absolute best of intentions when she wanted to tackle a film involving a character with autism. When part of your IMDB synopsis reads, “the film explores two of Sia’s favorites themes: finding your voice and creating a family,” you ask, “how bad could it be?” The short answer is that it’s bad and an absolute moral and ethical misfire. We follow a newly sober woman named Zu (Kate Hudson) who gets the news that she becomes the sole guardian of her half-sister, Music (Maddie Ziegler), who’s on the autism spectrum. That’s a premise that should seem rather simple to convey on screen, but that isn’t the case here.
If you’ve been keeping track of the film’s reception, you’d be able to see how the autism community has a problem. That’s due to Sia casting Ziegler—an actress who isn’t on the spectrum—in the role of an autistic child. Ziegler gives a performance that’s such an inane caricature that it just plays as offensive on film. If you’re trying to make a film about this character, don’t focus it on the recently sober sister trying to get her life together. Hudson is fine in the role, but her character is so incredibly unlikeable that there’s nothing about her that can be redeemed in the audience’s eyes. This is a massive problem because “Zu” is what becomes the film’s primary focus.
This includes the eventual addition of a neighbor of Music, Ebo (Leslie Odom Jr.), who seems to have all of the answers. The trope of the “Magical Negro” is that of a guide to the white protagonist. Here that clearly explains Odom Jr.’s role, which is only here to explain to Zu how to interact with Music. These interactions, which include forcibly holding Music down during an outburst, are the exact opposite of what should happen. It shows the complete lack of research done by Sia and co-writer Dallas Clayton as to the realities of being on the spectrum. This is why one of the most heavily marketed aspects survives as the fatal nail in the hammering of this film’s coffin.
During “Music,” we’re given several colorful, larger-than-life dream sequences that are supposed to allow us in her mind. I absolutely can’t deny that these sequences are well-staged and give the film some sort of pulse. The problem with these sequences is that they shouldn’t be a focal point in the film. In the real world, large, noisy and colorful sequences can be a bit overwhelming for someone who’s on the spectrum. My question to Sia would have to be, how did you not realize this was a bad decision? For the first time in a long time, I was left stunned at the general lack of awareness of how the real world works. In many cases, it can be argued that it’s just all-around poor filmmaking.
“Music” is so much more than just a bad piece of filmmaking, but a bad look at how the industry thinks. In years of such important industry statements such as #MeToo and #OscarsSoWhite, you’d think executives want to change public perceptions. What this movie shows is that there’s still so much work to be done. The progressiveness that the industry is striving for in the year 2021 seems to be completely forgotten. I hope that the incredibly poor marketing can be a lesson, letting certain celebrities control their work. In some cases, it can be a blessing for some to control their properties, whereas it can be a curse for others.
Rating: 1.5/10
