This year, the New York film festival has gone to an entirely digital format for both press and casual fans. Over the next couple of weeks, I will have several reviews on the most popular movies coming out of this festival. So first, I got a chance to check out the opening night film directed by Steve McQueen. The story follows a group of characters at a house party in 1980’s West London as they deal with drama, romance and violence. We follow Martha (Amara-Jae St. Aubryn) as she attends this party with a friend (Shaniqua Okwok) and meets a possible love interest in Franklyn (Michael Ward). While that may seem like its paper-thin in plot, it really isn’t the point of “Lovers Rock."
The performances across the board here have a tricky line to walk in terms of attracting an audience. With the film only clocking in at 78 minutes, they are given the tough job of having to let an audience learn about them without introducing themselves. Even in the secondary characters (such as the door bouncer), we learn all we need to know through the mundanity of their actions. These actors are so authentic that the experience of watching them comes off like you’re watching a documentary. It's euphoric to watch two of the films best sequences involving classic songs such as the 1979 anthem “Silly Games” and “Kunta Kinte." I cannot stress enough that in those moments, I have not experienced such a moment of pure bliss and happiness in quite some time. That is due in large part to the massive talent of McQueen as a director and how he makes the camera a character.
Normally, his work is incredibly dark and deals with heavy themes such as racial politics and violence. While he executes those ideas quite well, what’s so refreshing here is how he makes this story so positive. There are a few dark moments and ideas the movie flirts with including the race relations of the time, but it never strives away from the moments of joy. I tip my hat to McQueen as a director because in the film's brisk running time he strikes a tricky emotional chord for his audience. If you’re like me, it will certainly leave you with a massive smile on your face.
What I do want to stress here is how there really isn’t a lot of plot in “Lovers Rock.” This is a film much more about how these characters interact with each other over the night. By not having any well-known faces in front of the camera, it’s easy to connect. Sometimes in film, movies that really strike a chord are the ones that don’t tell you how to feel. Something as effective as this doesn’t really need a lot of dialogue to allow us to get invested. The world feels lived in and full of life, which easily services the like of structuring.
There really wasn’t a better choice to open this film festival than “Lovers Rock.” It’s the type of film with a lot of passion in front of and behind the camera that you can easily feel. The lack of character development certainly won’t be for everyone, but that’s not the point. What McQueen is doing in this film is celebrating the world and wanting an audience to celebrate with him. To some, that may make them scratch their head. But if you go along with it, then you’ll be dancing and singing right along with him. It’s not a perfect movie by any means, but “Lovers Rock” has a lot of joy to share if you’ll let it in.
Rating: 4/5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.