Sonic Youth is a band that has managed to consistently straddle opposing ideas. They helped popularize noise rock on college radio stations in the late ’80s, but they also appeared on the show “Gossip Girl” in 2009 during one of its most tender moments. They released their seminal avant-rock classic “Daydream Nation” the same year they self-produced and recorded an album that was named and inspired by Madonna, under the name “Ciccone Youth." The follow-up album “Goo” was their first on a big label, and rather than selling out, Sonic Youth managed to live up to expectations. 30 years later, it stands up as a potent reminder of how electrifying and uninhibited rock can be.
“Goo” is perhaps the band’s most accessible music (peaking at 96 on Billboard, it is their highest-charting album), but the ferociousness and raw energy that made the band famous is still front and center. There is an undeniable art-rock edge to these songs. Closer “Titanium Expose” shows off this experimental edge with extended instrumental portions at the start and end of the song that shift in unexpected and surprising ways. The songs generally follow a more typical song structure rather than much of Sonic Youth’s other work. “Dirty Boots” easily builds to a riotous peak and doesn't feel the need to test the listener. It simply asks listeners to feel the feverish energy and with Sonic Youth’s infectious power that’s not hard.
The album’s marriage of avant-garde and conventional rock was almost perfectly tailored to the climate it was released in. In 1990, many were growing tired of the hair metal and popular rock bands that made up the late '80s, feeling that they had grown artificial. More raw sounding grunge bands were going to define rock music in the next decade, and “Goo” perfectly captures the growing appetite for rougher and more innovative rock. Sonic Youth’s endless creativity, and unique desire to mix surprising influences have undoubtedly left its mark on alternative and indie rock. Nirvana has often cited Sonic Youth as having influenced their music, and their crossover success can be seen as directly tying back to the chaotic but approachable “Goo."
“Tunic (Song for Karen)” and “Kool Thing” feature Kim Gordon’s unmistakable vocal delivery, and helped push rock into new territory. Her harsh punky inflection is largely inimitable to this day, but coincides with the rise of Riot Grrrl and female-led punk in the ’90s. Women are often pigeonholed in the music industry. Pushed to make music that is generally softer or more pop-oriented. As one of the defining members of Sonic Youth, and lead vocalist on some of the most popular songs on “Goo," this album helped cement her legacy as a female punk icon. In the decades since its release, outsiders trying to break into punk and alternative scenes have looked towards Kim Gordon and the Riot Grrrl bands she worked with for inspiration.
Sonic Youth made rock grittier and dirtier. Their ceaseless experimentation and ruthless energy have impacted generations of musicians. “Goo," as the peak of their commercial success, proves that unconventionality can be appealing. In retrospect, it can be seen as an indicator of what would become a cultural obsession with angsty rock and outspoken female vocalists. Few albums have achieved the balance between convention and experimentation of “Goo" and fewer still have managed to do this cohesively. “Goo” captures the rare moment when the underground scene and the popular first began to gravitate towards each other, and it is still as remarkable 30 years later.
