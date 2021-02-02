My first film at this year’s digital Sundance film festival was one that was a bit of an accident. At the last minute, I decided that “John and the Hole” sounded like something I needed to see. We follow John (Charlie Shotwell) as he has his coming of age in a way that no one would’ve expected. He drugs his family, including Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Ehle, and Taissa Farmiga, who John drugs and places in a hole. Yes, you read that right; a young child drugs his family and buries them in a hole. A premise like that had me thoroughly intrigued because I had no idea where it could go. What disappointed me was how the concept is never as fleshed out as it could’ve been.
That is no fault to the cast and subtly terrifying lead performance by Shotwell. The film being advertised as a coming of age story gives Shotwell many interesting angles to play. As written, John has a stoicism to him, veering on being almost psychopathic in handling the bizarre situation. This lets Shotwell as a performer being both your typical kid but admittedly quite horrifying, as we never understand how he could’ve done this. A particular scene involving one of his neighbors left me utterly creeped out about what he was capable of. Even in his interactions with his family, Shotwell conveys a concern but acceptance into completing this heinous act. That isn’t the case for the rest of the cast, who aren’t given a lot to do.
Ehle, Hall and Farmiga are some of the most interesting actors working in the industry today. Together I was incredibly excited to see what this cast could do with such an outlandish premise. Each of these actors is given nothing to do once they’re in the hole, besides trying to understand how they got there. I’d be lying to you if some of the debts they have about John weren’t interesting, but they don’t amount to anything. Even with having a runtime of 98 minutes, the exciting ideas are only touched upon. These characters, compared to John, aren’t given any depth that they could have.
First-time director Pascual Sisto and writer Nicolas Giacobone (writer of the award-winning “Birdman”) want to explore the interesting narrative territory. The concept can say quite a bit about the anxiety of youth. For the first two-thirds, the film does so in a way that’s both unique and highly original. What held me back from really enjoying the film was the supposed “twist” in the third act. To avoid the risk of spoilers, it’s the sort of twist that negates what we’ve previously witnessed. It can be easily seen as an exciting concept on paper, but it doesn’t work on screen. There’s a grand notion Sisto and Giacobone want to convey to audiences that didn’t work for me.
“John and the Hole” shows a lot of promise for Sisto as a filmmaker and the ideas he wants to explore. What holds his first endeavor back is the real lack of courage to maintain the horrific momentum he establishes in the first two-thirds. The film’s “punchline” really doesn’t land as profoundly as it was intended. While John is a fascinating character and Shotwell delivers an exceptional performance, he puts everyone else on the back burner. It’s a waste of a cast that could’ve really explored the film’s ideas in a unique way. If the title intrigues you, I would say to check the film out. Just go in with the knowledge that the concept isn’t as fleshed out as it could be.
Rating: 2/5
