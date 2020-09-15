Over the years, what we define as “television for teens” has taken a variety of different shapes and sizes. You have teen melodrama like “One Tree Hill” or “Degrassi” and then you have something like last year’s “Euphoria” (also on HBO) which modernized that very trope. The point is, this is a genre that has easily oversaturated televisions for years and formed unique fanbases. After watching the first four episodes of HBO’s latest “We Are Who We Are” created by filmmaker Luca Guadignino, I have found my favorite of the bunch. The story follows Fraser (Jack Dylan Grazer) as his mom Sarah (Chloe Sevigny) and as she uproots her family which includes her wife Maggie (Alice Braga) to a new position at a military base in Italy, Fraser starts to discover who he is. In doing so it leads him to Caitlin (newcomer Jordan Kristine Seamon) and her family (including Scott Mescudi or Kid Cudi) who are going through some of the same struggles.
“Sensationalist filmmaking” is a term that has slowly started to form over the years in response to certain directors. In these four episodes, Guadignino lets an audience get to know these characters by establishing a unique and colorful world around them. He lets an audience take time and soak in this military world against the beautiful Italian countryside, while simultaneously allowing us as the audience to learn everything we need about our characters from what they don’t say. The minute details in the way they walk and how they dress, texture what we’re supposed to take away. Add in unique, mostly modern-day musical choices and you have something quite special.
Being as impressive as the show is stylistic, a show like this wouldn’t work without the actors front and center. As our leads, both Grazer and Seamon don’t feel like actors reading dialogue. There is a humanity in their performances that, while some may consider overly written, I completely bought as real people. In many of the conversations, located anywhere from a beautiful beach to a kitchen table, the leads portray an empathy we normally don’t see on cable television. They are also helped immensely by the group of supporting actors around them. Particularly in the parental roles Mescudi, Sevigny and Braga create characters that feel as real as our young protagonists. They are people with their own problems which includes the struggle of being parents.
The show's relaxed nature will certainly not be for everyone as it is a show that is more about the characters than the plot. Though the real thrill comes from characters' conversations about life, identity and the very thing that makes them unique in their own way. In these first four episodes, (including an incredibly unique fourth episode) the show has a propulsive energy that makes up for its more laid back approach. What I cannot stress enough here though is the style not being something I see a lot of people latching onto. In the eyes of Guadignino, he is making a show that makes you feel more than think. While I am still sifting through my emotions, I am going to refrain from rating these four episodes just yet. It is a show that spins a lot of different ideas and I want to be able to see the whole package first. This show is a unique experience and though I don’t quite have my thoughts in a row yet, I highly recommend it!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u6VAQ6LdnKs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.