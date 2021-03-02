The beauty of music streaming services is that we can discover new audio from any genre and any time, and consume as much of it as we please. As avid music listeners, we thrive off of expanding our musical palettes into uncharted territory; so much so, we often turn to poorly curated playlists in search of what’s hot or what’s next. But oftentimes, we get stuck in musical ruts. It's okay to admit it: we've all had times where we get stuck listening to the same music over and over again. Sometimes we want to turn off the same five songs we listen to and put on something fresh and exciting. The answer to this solution is the Arts & Entertainment Staff-curated playlist. Straight out of the A&E staff Spotify think tank is a list spanning decades, genres and musical tastes. From Lucky Daye to Little Mix, from Playboi Carti to the Chicago Underground Trio, this playlist has something for everyone. Whether you're into pop, jazz, R&B, rap or any other genre under the sun, the A&E staff has you covered with an eclectic mix of some of their favorite tracks.
Listen to the playlist on Spotify.
