CW: This letter mentions a past shooting on campus on April 30, 2019.
Dear Niner Nation,
In the aftermath of the darkest day in UNC Charlotte history, the University made a promise to never forget those lost and impacted. On Friday, we will fulfill that promise during a Day of Remembrance with the formal dedication of a permanent memorial to those affected by the senseless events on April 30, 2019.
The constellation garden will ensure that the legacies of Riley Howell and Reed Parlier will never fade and will offer a place of peace and reflection for our community and visitors. Designed to unite Riley’s love of nature with Reed’s passion for technology, the April 30 Memorial also shows the strength of the survivors and the students and faculty in Kennedy 236, and it serves as a testament to the power and resilience of Niner Nation.
I am appreciative to the Niner Nation Remembrance Commission, the Memorial Jury — chaired by Brook Muller, dean of UNC Charlotte’s College of Arts + Architecture — and the Memorial Advisory Group for their work to make this lasting tribute a reality.
Much has been written and studied about the healing power of memorials. My hope is that this memorial — in the heart of campus — will help us continue to heal.
I encourage you to attend Friday’s Day of Remembrance and memorial dedication if you are able. You can learn more about this and other Niner Nation Remembrance events for students at ninernationremembers.charlotte.edu.
Even for those of us who joined Niner Nation after April 30, 2019, remembering Reed and Riley and recognizing the strength of our survivors is a powerful responsibility and honor. Please join me on Sunday in pausing for a moment to do just that.
The memory of April 30 will never fade, and Niner Nation will never forget.
Sincerely,
Sharon L. Gaber
Chancellor