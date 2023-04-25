CW: This letter mentions a past shooting on campus on April 30, 2019.
As students, there are several things that will be burdensome as we progress toward our ultimate goal of graduation. One of the comforting notions we may sometimes overlook is that our struggles are shared by thousands of students who are navigating a plethora of circumstances very similar to ours. This is to say that our community is, and always has been, a place for us to relate, share and connect with each other beyond the confines of the classroom.
As we arrive at the four-year anniversary of April 30, we are given the honor of remembering Riley Howell and Reed Parlier, who were abruptly taken from our community. The pain and grief we are left with are, in many ways, a monument to the sadness we feel over their loss and the place that they will forever hold in our hearts. However, the true spirit they exemplified was one of courageousness and love. With that in mind, and no matter how difficult, we are charged with carrying those same ideals with us as we interact with others in our community, just as they did. Our progress depends on the collective strength we draw from each other and the dedication each and everyone one of us has to uplift those around us.
This year, as we should every year, let us take a moment to pause and appreciate the opportunities we have been given to uphold the standard that these two men set. Furthermore, let us continue to show the strength and resilience of Niner Nation despite us mourning and grieving over our own.
Ultimately, we are certainly shaped by the tragedies and events that transpire in our community, but we are not defined by them. As such, Niner Nation will continue to hold Riley, Reed and all those affected by the tragedy on April 30 dear to our hearts. In doing so, we can continue to uphold their standard as we heal, grow and thrive alongside one another.
Humbly,
Tife Olusesi & Isaiah Grayson
Student body president & vice president