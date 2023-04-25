CW: These letters mention a past shooting on campus on April 30, 2019.
Jeffrey Kopp | Editor-in-Chief 2018-2019
Living in the aftermath of a mass shooting is something that no one is able to prepare you for. Those first few days and weeks after seeing your community be upended by violence are difficult, but the years that follow are still filled with grief and trauma. One singular act of cruelty by an individual has the ability to instill pain in thousands. It’s a reality that far too many have faced, and the UNC Charlotte community is part of that unfortunate list.
That final day of April in 2019 is still clear as day to me. I was wrapping up my time as editor-in-chief of Niner Times and passing the torch to my successor, Madison Dobrzenski. Little did I know that my time in charge would be extended to manage the organization through a crisis. Reflecting on that time, there is a strange sort of mental block formed that prevented me from processing the actual event, perhaps so I could focus on the task of covering the shooting and putting out a special edition of the print newspaper to honor the victims. Only as the years have passed have I been able to fully realize just how traumatizing it was to live through a college mass shooting.
I don’t have an exact number of the shootings that have occurred since April 30, 2019, in the United States, but I know it’s a lot. Every single time I get a news notification that one of these evil acts has been committed, I flash right back to the moment when I was frantically running across campus in fear for my life. I hear the screams of fellow students pouring out of Atkins Library, warning of an active shooter. I feel the vibrations of messages from the Niner Times editor group chat blowing up my phone as everyone realized what was unfolding. I feel the dread and confusion as I call my mom whilst running, looking for some sense of direction and comfort in the chaos. It is a complete reliving of the darkest day of my life.
I don’t have an answer for how long this trauma follows survivors. I do know that mass shootings and gun violence are major problems in this country. For as long as that problem is ignored by policymakers and the general public, the survivors left in the wake will continue to be haunted by each new killing spree that makes headlines. If you were on campus that day or were personally impacted by another shooting, you surely know how retraumatizing it is to bear witness to the cycle of gun violence in the United States. Sharing personal experiences is crucial for painting a better picture of the consequences of this American crisis. It also lets us all know that we aren’t alone.
Madison Dobrzenski | Editor-in-Chief 2019-2021
I was editor-in-chief of the Niner Times from 2019-2021, meaning that when the April 30 shooting occurred, I was just hired.
I’m going to be honest, when I agreed to write something about the April 30 shooting, I thought it would be easier. The more I tried to write, the more I realized I didn’t know what more to say, and, hey, who really cares what I think anyway?
The answer probably is not a lot of people. However, the main thing that got a lot of us through that day, and the past four years, has been a sense of community and the feeling that we are not processing or experiencing this alone. So I am going to talk about some reflections and experiences I’ve had, and maybe someone will resonate.
One thing that I found strange shortly after the shooting and even now is that there is a Wikipedia page dedicated to the April 30 shooting. It’s thorough, detailed and even timestamped. I read it again recently, and even with all the details they provide, I don’t think anyone can properly explain how it felt to be on campus that day.
My personal experience of the shooting began in Crown Commons; I was grabbing dinner before the Waka Flocka concert. I was in the pasta line when I received texts from the Niner Times editor group chat. We typically messaged that chat anytime something happened on campus, big or small. The texts were flooding in from people that were closer to Kennedy than I was. There was about a 5-7 minute window before the Niner Alert was sent, where I had this information and had to figure out how true it was and what to do with it. I sat down and informed my friend of what I knew. I wanted to go downstairs to the newsroom, but I was also paralyzed with fear. I waited too long and ended up in lockdown in the Student Union for four hours. When they were confirming it was only one shooter, there was definitely a lot of concern about where possible second locations could be. Along with the rest of the students on the top floor of the Union, I refreshed every social media platform and news source possible.
It was tormenting to take in so much information about not only my school but my home, being the scene of so much violence, panic and grief. When it came time to report on the tragedy, my team and I did our best, and I know it tore a lot of us apart.
April 30 still feels like a day where I should feel no joy. I’ve been invited to events or hangouts on the date or days leading up to it, and it always feels so wrong. It is a day of mourning. I should be sitting in front of Kennedy with flowers. I should be in bed uncontrollably sobbing. I should be torturing myself by reading everything about it. I should be praying for everyone that was in Room 236. I don’t know if there will ever come a time when I don’t feel that way. In addition, I don’t know if people that didn’t experience it will ever understand that.
To UNC Charlotte, my home of 5+ years, the place that provided my education and brought me so many memories: I promise I see you as more than a place where tragedy struck.
To the current students who maybe weren’t present for the April 30 tragedy: Please keep the survivors, victims, victims’ families and anyone impacted by the shooting in your thoughts and prayers on April 30. Please respect your school’s history.
To Reed and Riley: I am so sorry your lives were taken in a place where you should have been thriving and learning.
To the victims’ families: I think of you constantly. I am so sorry, and I will never know your pain. I am sorry they were taken from you in a place they should have been safe.
April Carte | Editor-in-Chief 2021-2022
I was a freshman, excited to finish my first year of college and ready to celebrate the year. So excited, in fact, I had planned to leave work early that day to make it back to my dorm in time for the LDOC concert. I left my outfit out on my bed, I curled my hair before I left to save time, and I packed an extra snack so I wasn’t hungry before the concert. Suddenly, it’s just before 6 p.m., I’m rushing to leave work, and my boss comes to find me, “I wouldn’t leave yet; I just got a notification saying your school is surrounded with helicopters right now,” she says. I run to find my phone and see the Niner Notice first: Run, Hide, Fight. I see a text from my mom second. She took a job at the University about six months prior to April 30. Luckily, she left work early that day. Then the texts really start rolling in. My roommates, college friends, my friends from home, family in different states, the list goes on. Two words: “I’m safe.” But I felt guilty for being safe; that I wasn’t with my friends in our dorm room and that two members of Niner Nation weren’t ever going to make it home to their loved ones. I’ve learned more about survivors’ guilt since then, it’s normal, but it felt so wrong at the time.
Instead of returning to campus that night, I went to my parents’ house, and the first thing I heard when I walked through the door was the sound of the news. I remember instantly shutting down, and the frustration began. How did this happen? Why at my school? I sat down to watch the news hoping to get some answers. The next day was the vigil, and I knew I wanted to attend. When I returned to campus, it felt like time had stopped for everyone. There were belongings laid around in random places on campus, my outfit for the concert was still laid out just how I had left it, and there was very little movement on campus. It was brutally quiet. The vigil changed that. People were pouring into Halton Arena with wet eyes and big packs of tissues. Many people without seats, all there to support one community. Those were the two hardest days of my life. I felt so many emotions and knew very little about how to process them.
I wish I could say that four years is enough time to heal from a day like April 30, but healing truly has no timeline, especially when we live in a country that refuses to protect us from gun violence. When your healing process has to pause and start over every time there’s another headline. As I sit here writing this, the Gun Violence Archive has documented 130 mass shootings in the United States this year. Most recently in Nashville, Tenn. My heart aches for anyone that has to grieve the loss of their loved ones. And it also aches for all the survivors. Everyone that will choose a seat closest to the door in case they need to escape. Everyone that feels extra jumpy at loud noises. Everyone that’s triggered by the sight of a mugshot. Everyone that will encounter more than one mass shooting in their life because policy change just feels like a conversation with little action. But having these hard conversations is important.
I wasn’t even on campus at the time of the shooting, yet every detail of that day and the days following is ingrained in my memory forever, which is true for many people that experience dark days like April 30. I’m thankful for my time at the Niner Times and how we have chosen to cover this day every year: telling stories, grieving as a community. But I wish, more than anything, we had fewer yearly grieving anniversaries in this country.