Disney attempts to reignite the enchanting and beloved mermaid romance with their latest live-action movie but regrettably lacks the love to make it memorable.
Halle Bailey takes on the role of Ariel, a mermaid who, against her father, King Triton's (Javier Bardem), wishes, looks to explore the surface after developing feelings for Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). Simultaneously, Ariel must confront the evil witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), whose malevolent intentions threaten the entire ocean.
Though there have been some minor successes with Disney's partly live-action movies, such as "Jungle Book" (2016) and "Beauty and the Beast" (2017), they have moments of magic and new inventive ideas. But the well has run almost completely dry by the time we arrive at "The Lion King" (2019). Now with "The Little Mermaid" (2023), we have little worth savoring and nothing remotely close to the original 1989 film.
Bailey's voice is absolutely stunning and makes every song she sings at least tolerable because of how perfect her voice is for the character; she was also one of the few highlights of "The Lion King" (2019) as the singing voice of Nala. She clearly gives the role everything she has and tries to pull Ariel's character to be more optimistic and intelligent, which is a wonderful choice.
Overall, it is hard to imagine a mermaid story with almost zero magic in its delivery, but there is one. The movie was so dull that most of the children (the target audience) watching the film were running up and down the theater aisles by the end of it.
While the original movie is fast-paced and slim at 83 minutes, it is a reasonably simple fairy tale story, the point being the emotions, background art and music. However, the live-action movie adds a new dimension to the story of "The Little Mermaid" to make 50 minutes of added runtime.
I cannot find where it went to good use, as the added time is spent on Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) being confused about where to stand in every scene or flexing his eyebrows and talking about his trading company.
In a baffling exposition scene, some of the runtime is devoted to the bird Scuttle (Awkwafina) doing Hamilton-style spoken word.
At every turn, Disney's creative team takes what was effectively communicated in one or two lines in the 1989 film and makes it a paragraph in the new one.
The writers may have even felt compelled to increase the dialogue in the movie due to the realization that the film's visual effects lacked any life. The CGI animals depicted in "The Little Mermaid" and previous Disney remakes are grotesque and lack realistic expressions and charisma. Disney's fixation on CGI animals is disenchanting, as it fails to bring the necessary life and performance to the humor.
Even the musical sequences suffer in the CGI hybrid, as they look weaker than the original. In the original movie, the underwater sea creatures and plants played as instruments, but this element has been removed in favor of a more "realistic" approach. These features beg the question(s): who is the intended audience? What child desires less expressive and less cartoonish animals? What adult wishes to reminisce about their childhood with something unrecognizable?
Visual creativity and brevity are easier to desire than to achieve, especially in full animation, where reality can be manipulated. However, the idea of making a more expensive product that is actively working against what is enjoyable about the medium is almost intriguing. Which is the closest the film gets to being interesting whenever there is no music to rely on.
The music in the movie still partially works. While Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's extraordinary original music returns, it is butchered at every turn. With the added ill-fitting and mediocre lyrics from Lin Manuel-Miranda, who turned in a wonderful effort with Menken on "Moana" (2016) only a few years ago, it is surprising how unimpressive Manuel's work is here. When the music can live on its terms and is not reworked, it still cradles you like a warm embrace. There are moments in the film where you get close to the wonder and romance of the original tracks, but it is not enough to justify its existence.
Walking out of the theater, I found some of the film mildly entertaining, but the more I think about it, the more I dislike it. Bailey was great, but she was not enough to salvage this sinking ship, and when Eric jumped into the water to save Ariel, I started to hope he would not return to the surface.
If you have enjoyed the recent live-action Disney efforts, you will probably enjoy it. For me, "The Little Mermaid" remake is no "The Lion King" (2019) in terms of how poorly judged it is, but it is not much more than that.
Rating: 3/10