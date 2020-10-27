Anders (he/him/his) is the Arts & Entertainment Editor for Niner Times. He is a second-year communication studies major, with a minor in writing, rhetoric and digital studies. Born and raised here in Charlotte, some of Anders’ favorite things to do are to try the latest and greatest restaurants that the city has to offer, attend concerts at Charlotte’s numerous entertainment venues and of course, go to Carowinds! When he is not writing about new albums for Niner Times, Anders can be found stocking freezers at the local Sam’s Club, podcasting or simply hanging out with friends and family.
Email: ae@ninertimes.com
Office Hours: Virtual: T/TH 11am-2pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.