AJ (They/Them) is the assistant copy editor at Niner Times. They are double majoring in psychology and writing, rhetoric, and digital Studies, as well as minoring in biology. When they're not pouring over their latest college-prompted deep-dive, AJ is probably taking care of houseplants or digging through a mountain of vinyl records. (Fear not, their own albums are meticulously organized.) After graduation, they plan to attend grad school and teach at a university.
