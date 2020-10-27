Emily is the Assistant Features Editor for the Niner Times, assisting the Arts and Entertainment and Lifestyle sections. She is in her second year at UNC Charlotte and is majoring in elementary education and minoring in Spanish and journalism. Originally from Louisville, KY, Emily and her family lived in Sydney, Australia for a couple of years before moving to Winston-Salem, NC. She loves to travel (she went to Argentina this year), exercising (especially jump roping), photography, watching movies, blogging, trying out new recipes, and being with her friends, family and her dog, Tiny.
Email: asstfeatures@ninertimes.com
Office Hours: Virtual: M/W 10am-12pm
