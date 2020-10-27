Brandon Mitchell (him/him/his) is an Assistant Layout Editor for the Niner Times. He is a third year communication studies major with minors in German and journalism. He is also the network manager of Uptown Audio, UNC Charlotte’s podcast network, and hopes to pursue audio journalism as his future career. If you see him in his office, come by and say hi in a socially distanced way. Outside of work, you can most likely find him reading in his hammock or out on an adventure with his friends. He is an ethical journalist, but will consider bribes as long as they’re in the form of coffee or twizzlers.
Email: asstlayout@ninertimes.com
Office Hours: In person: THU 4pm-6pm, SU 6pm-8pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.