Jessica is the Assistant News Editor for the Niner Times. She is in her second year as a communication studies major with a minor in Journalism at UNC Charlotte. She is a military kid (so, no true hometown) and has lived in 6 different states growing up. She loves to edit papers and read books. On occasion, she will take photos, paint or sketch. Her other hobbies include extreme organization projects and volunteering at the local food bank. She loves to try new foods and visit new places across the country. She also lives on coffee.
Email: asstnews@ninertimes.com
Office Hours: In person: M/W 10am-12pm
