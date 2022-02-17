Matt (He/Him) is the assistant photo editor for the Niner Times. He is a third-year computer science major with a minor in film studies and he is also working towards a certification in video production. He grew up in Greenville, North Carolina, not to be confused with the closer Greenville, South Carolina. When Matt isn’t making creative content of his own, he’s probably raving incessantly about a new movie or show he just watched. Keep your eyes peeled around campus, and you just might catch Matt running around with a camera in his hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.