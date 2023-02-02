Keyana (she/her) is one of the assistant copy editors at Niner Times. She is in her third year studying English, in the creative writing concentration, with a minor in writing, rhetoric & digital studies. She loves doing deep dives into various topics when she is done obsessing over cats and anime. In her spare time, she can be found listening to Beach House or Mitski, spending time with loved ones, exploring new experiences or immersed in psychological pursuits. When she is done pondering, you can find her pouring her findings into poetry and prose.