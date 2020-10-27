Tyler (he/him/his) is the Community Editor for the Niner Times. He is a graduate student pursuing a Masters Degree in Architecture. Having lived in North Carolina for nearly his entire life, he hopes to explore greater horizons on the West Coast or abroad. When he’s not perusing social media or writing about movies on his blog, you can find him listening to some obscure indie band only eleven people have heard of. He enjoys watching movies, reading, cooking and making memes about his professors and friends.
Email: community@ninertimes.com
Office Hours: Virtual: M/T/W 11am-1pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.