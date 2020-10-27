Nic (they/them/theirs) is the Layout Editor for the Niner Times. They are in their fourth year at UNC Charlotte and were born and raised in just outside Greensboro, NC. They are majoring in architecture and are interested in all forms of design, not just buildings. When they're not working on layouts for Niner Times, they’re doing graphic design work for Charlotte community organizations or working a golf cart that sells locally sourced goods.
Email: layout@ninertimes.com
Office Hours: Virtual: M/W 2pm-5pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.