Megan (she/her/hers) is in her fourth year at UNC Charlotte and third year as Niner Times’ News Editor. She’s majoring in political science and Spanish with a minor in statistics and has also written for the Latin American News Digest and Business North Carolina Magazine. Born and raised in Charlottesville, VA, Megan has both a hatred for Thomas Jefferson and thorough knowledge of his three types of columns (corinthian all the way). When she’s not reporting the news, she’s probably reading it, ranting about it or hanging out with friends and all that good stuff.
Email: news@ninertimes.com
Office Hours: Virtual: T/THU 3pm-5pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.