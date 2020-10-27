Niyathi (she/her/hers) is the Photo Editor for the Niner Times. She is a double major in psychology and criminal justice with a concentration in crime analytics. After being born and raised in Germantown, MD, she came to Charlotte for a new adventure. Some of her favorite things to do include exercising, spending time with friends, cooking, and of course, taking photos! When she is not working for Niner Times, she is teaching group fitness classes at the university recreation center or working as a therapist for kids with autism.
Email: photo@ninertimes.com
Office Hours: In person: T/THU 11:15am-2:15pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.