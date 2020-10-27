Bradley (he/him/his) is the Sports Editor for the Niner Times. He is a third-year communication studies major with a minor in journalism at UNC Charlotte. He grew up in Hendersonville, North Carolina and loves the mountain views the small town offers. Some of his favorite things to do include playing golf, reading interesting books and watching an insane amount of sports. When he isn’t writing for the Niner Times, Bradley is driving a forklift at your local Lowes or hanging out with his roommates.
Email: sports@ninertimes.com
Office Hours: In person: M 10pam-12pm, THU 2pm-4pm
Virtual: SU 3pm-5pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.