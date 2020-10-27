María (she/her/hers) is the Video Editor for the Niner Times. She’s a communication studies major with a journalism minor and she’s also trying to get a certification on Spanish translation. Born and raised in Madrid, Spain, María treats every day in the US like an adventure. Some of María’s favorite hobbies include watching comedy shows, listening to her favorite band, The Driver Era, and eating chocolate ice cream. If you see her outside the office, she’s probably binge watching Parks & Recreation for the eighth time or video editing for her own enjoyment.
Email: video@ninertimes.com
Office Hours: Virtual: T 3pm-5pm, W 10am-12pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.