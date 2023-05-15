Joining Greek life is one of the many communities you can participate in at UNC Charlotte. Charlotte is home to 40 sororities and fraternities, and Greek life is an integral aspect of campus culture, offering a range of social and philanthropic opportunities that pave the way for personal growth and making life-long connections. Charlotte presents a diverse range of Greek life chapters that recruit new members every year, many even semesterly.
Recruitment for IFC(Interfraternity Council) and PHA(Panhellenic Association) are open now for both men and women to sign up. For the 2023 fall semester, formal Panhellenic recruitment is Labor Day weekend, September 1-4, and IFC Recruitment is September 13-22. Students interested in joining NPHC(National Panhellenic Council), DGC(Diversified Greek Council) or IGC(Independent Greek Council) should follow their different chapters on Instagram to learn more information about their recruitment for the fall.
You may be wondering, what are all of these different councils? How will I know what is right for me? No worries; this article will provide you with the information to find the proper organization aligned with your path.
Interfraternity Council(IFC)
The Interfraternity Council is the coordinating and governing board of Charlotte's fraternities. The council's primary goal is to lead the Greek community in the right direction, and they do so by partaking in philanthropy events, community service initiatives, educational seminars, and social interactions with fellow students.
IFC Fraternities:
Alpha Epsilon Pi
Alpha Sigma Phi
Alpha Tau Omega
Chi Phi
Delta Sigma Phi
Zeta Beta Tau
Sigma Alpha Epsilon
Sigma Tau Gamma
Sigma Chi
Pi Kappa Phi
Phi Delta Theta
Kappa Alpha Order
Pi Kappa Alpha
Panhellenic Association(PHA)
Similarly to IFC recruitment, panhellenic organizations begin Formal Recruitment in the fall. During Formal Recruitment, prospective members meet with and have the opportunity to learn about Charlotte's sororities through speaking with members of various chapters. You can learn about each sorority, meet new people, and tour Greek Village. Each sorority partakes in philanthropy, community and social events. Ensure to follow each chapter's social media to keep up with updates and chapter-specific recruitment information.
PHA Sororities:
Alpha Delta Pi
Alpha Chi Omega
Delta Zeta
Zeta Tau Alpha
Kappa Alpha Theta
Kappa Delta
Chi Omega
National Panhellenic Council (NPHC)
NPHC sororities and fraternities recruit new members through Membership Intake, a process that brings in members several times throughout the year. Each chapter has different requirements to become a member, so it is critical to be informed of your chapter of interest. NPHC hosts an event in the fall semester called "Meet the Greeks" that shares general information and answers questions about the organizations for interested students.
NPHC Sororities:
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority
NPHC Fraternities:
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity
Diversified Greek Council(DGC)
The mission of the Diversified Greek Council at Charlotte is to "promote collaboration for the purpose of uniting Greek organizations under National Association of Latino Fraternal Organizations (NALFO), National Asian Pacific Islander American Panhellenic Association (NAPA), and National Multicultural Greek Council (NMGC) on campus." Similar to the NPHC, each chapter has its schedule and regulations, so it is essential to contact your specific chapter for information and updates regarding recruitment.
DGC Sororities:
Delta Phi Lambda Sorority
Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority
Chi Upsilon Sigma National Latin Sorority
Kappa Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc.
Omega Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
DGC Fraternities:
Lambda Theta Phi Latin Fraternity
Lambda Upsilon Lambda Fraternity
Delta Sigma Iota Fraternity
Independent Greek Council(IGC)
The Independent Greek Council at Charlotte is the governing council for independent sororities and fraternities on campus. Chapters are governed by the IGC as long as the University registers them and other panels do not already govern them. They cooperate with member organizations, the sorority and fraternity community and the University.
IGC Organizations:
Alpha Gamma Omega National Christian Fraternity
Alpha Omega Epsilon Sorority
Sigma Alpha Omega Christian Sorority, Inc.
Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia
Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity
All students looking to join any sorority or fraternity must have a cumulative GPA of 2.60, community service experience, and involvement with clubs and the community. Interested students must register prior to recruitment. This registration can be found at greeklife.charlotte.edu.
If you have any other questions regarding Greek life or fall recruitment, contact the Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life(OFSL). They are located in Cone Center, Room 382-A, and can also be reached by phone at 704-687-0360 and by email at greeklife@uncc.edu.