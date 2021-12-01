This article was written on behalf of the Niner Times Editorial Board. It is not representative of Student Niner Media. All editors approve of the content of this article.
An entire semester has passed since the Niner Times published an opinion article confronting the sexual misconduct scandal involving Senior Lecturer Robert McEachnie of the history department at UNC Charlotte. Almost 10 months have elapsed since the Charlotte Observer first broke the news about McEachnie, complete with a $40,000 court settlement.
UNC Charlotte continues to do what it does best: ignore the student body and run business as usual. The Niner Times felt it was imperative to use our voices to articulate the truth, especially for those unable to do so.
The following is a compilation of select opinions from the Niner Times Editorial Staff about this issue. Each editor has posed a question addressing the irresponsibility of the University for refusing to fire Robert McEachnie.
Isaac Naylor, Asst. Opinion Editor
How did they miss the point?
When I wrote the article “Pink Slip Requested” in mid-September about the sexual misconduct committed by McEachnie, I never expected such an overly-critical response from the University.
Point-by-point and line-by-line, my writing was dissected, debated and criticized. University representatives quickly called out grammatical and semantic errors but had little to say about the article’s content. Had the same urgency and zero-tolerance been applied to the sexual assault survivors of McEachnie and others, this campus might be a better place.
However, McEachnie can sleep well at night knowing that he never needed tenure to have job security––only an employer willing to cover for him.
Ambiguous university policies are to blame for facilitating much of the professor-student misconduct that occurs on campus. Even if the University revises these rules, the problem would only be fixed on paper. The University needs to show its wallet by compensating all the tuition and fees for the survivors of McEachnie.
As I said in my previous article: “All past and future expenses through undergraduate and graduate studies for these students should be covered as part of the University’s effort toward reconciliation for the survivors.” Anything less would be a tragedy.
April Carte, Editor-in-Chief
Why aren’t they listening to us?
It’s hard to put into words the feeling I get knowing that a school I adore so much, can choose not listen to students’ voices. The entire situation feels swept under the rug. Sure, he’s teaching remote courses now and has been demoted to “senior lecturer,” but he still has an office space here. His face is still attached to the history department.
One day, I was walking through Burson, and a bright yellow sign caught my eye. The sign read: “Don’t major in history.” The first thing I did was snap a picture, partially because I had a feeling that the next time I would walk through that building, the signs wouldn’t be up. To no surprise, the signs were removed. I don’t know exactly who created these posters, who took them down, or if they were hung anywhere else (even for a short period of time), but I do know that they shouldn’t have had to be created in the first place.
Imagine trying to figure out what major or minor you want to pursue. Or better yet, touring UNC Charlotte and seeing a sign like that. For some students, it may not turn them away. It may just mean they need to pay more attention to which professors they sign up under. For others, that may completely change their academic path.
It’s also worth mentioning that Title IX created mirror clings and placed them in select on-campus restrooms to remind students to report sexual assault. While I want to applaud the University for these gentle reminders, I can’t help but feel like it is just a hollow attempt at trying to care for the student body. How can you remind students to report when it’s obvious that the reports are not always attended to properly? Reminding students to report is not enough if they don’t see the predator’s repercussions.
It’s not our responsibility to clean up this mess, but it is clear the administration doesn’t care that he is still on payroll. I have always been told to “leave it better than you found it.” As I celebrate my achievements next spring when I turn my tassel, it will be difficult to feel like I am truly leaving the school better than I found it with McEachnie still around.
Isabella Perryman, Asst. Copy Editor
Is the University protecting us, or itself?
During a time of global plight, the University wasted no time setting precautions to protect students and staff with mask requirements, social distancing and providing online courses. This sounds fantastic, of course. You think your university is protecting you until you log in to your required liberal studies course only to realize your instructor is a sexual predator. This is an unfortunate reality for those unlucky enough to end up in McEachnie’s Spring 2022 liberal studies courses, which include LBST 2101, sections 216 and 217.
We could urge you not to take his classes and boycott the entire thing, but we know it’s not that simple—you need those courses to graduate. The UNC Charlotte class registration portal shows that out of 33 sections for LBST 2101: Western History and Culture, only 11 are offered online. These online courses, including McEachnie’s, are filled besides two of the synchronous courses. It is clear that online courses have become more of the norm in the last few years, and you deserve to safely take courses that work best with your schedule, especially if you are immune-compromised and can still only take online courses.
What does it say about our university that the only option for these students is to take an online course with a sexual predator? He should not even be an option in your course selection process, and while the University did a great job protecting us from Covid, they ensured that a sexual predator would have access to some of the most vulnerable.
Madison Dobrzenski, News Editor
Why is the University accommodating a sexual predator?
Merriam-Webster defines an “accommodation” as “providing of what is needed or desired for convenience,” or “a reconciliation of differences: settlement.” As a result of the settlement, McEachnie is not allowed to teach in person or study abroad. My first thought upon hearing this was, “it is like they are accommodating him.”
The fact that McEachnie continues to work at UNC Charlotte is upsetting for many reasons. However, there is a lot that outrages me about the University’s adjustments to McEachnie’s workload and class schedule. According to WSOC, in the settled case, the relationship’s communication was through “code names on Twitter and other social media sites.” A study abroad trip is merely where it became physical, but virtual contexts are where the predatory behavior began. A second reason these adjustments infuriate me is that the lawsuit claims that McEachnie “took advantage of the female student’s serious psychological conditions and showed her other students’ papers, such as grades and detailed assessments of academic work, implying he could do the same with her private information.” This predator does not need in-person courses to take advantage of his students and disrupt their education.
As someone with a serious psychological condition and documented disability, this hits home. This disgusts me, and most importantly, scares me. Showing McEachnie consideration and accommodation shows that the University prioritizes his comfort over students’ comfort.
Limiting him to virtual courses does not protect students. Limiting his ability to study abroad doesn’t either. The accommodations prioritize his convenience and his paycheck. They are an empty attempt by the University to appear as if they did something about his behavior, but nothing to disrupt his life.
UNC Charlotte can only protect students by doing what they should have done months ago: fire McEachnie.
Brandon Mitchell, Layout Editor
How did McEachnie get away with it?
The question above stems from privilege and willful ignorance. It’s easy to be reactionary in these moments, and it’s warranted to be angry with the current situation. But as members of the UNC Charlotte community, our tweets, verbal complaints and even this article are empty performances of justice if actions don’t back them.
The university justice system is a farce that cares more about reputation than the safety of its students. Title IX does just enough to help survivors to keep them complacent.
In most cases, Title IX policy allows complainants to decide whether or not to move forward with an investigation. It is a policy seemingly built upon empathy and equity, but its results are far from that. According to WCNC, the University received 242 cases of sexual misconduct in the 2019-2020 school year, and of those, only 22 resulted in a formal investigation.
The policy gives survivors an illusion of choice. When they strive for justice, they are met with several systemic barriers. Firstly, social pressures keep women from talking about their experiences. Due to the misogynistic views instilled in our society, their friends and family might see them as the problem. Secondly, there’s an economic burden to the legal process that many students can’t afford. Finally, even if they do bring their case to court, there is a decent chance they will lose, and those previous barriers become worse. Students within marginalized communities face these barriers and many more. The system is rigged against them from start to end.
Title IX is a bandage on a gaping wound. It is not inherently bad, but it is a compromise to the misogyny, racism and classism of the University and the greater community. UNC Charlotte is a corrupt system, and everyone who benefits from it is also partially responsible for that corruption. There are good people at our university, and I’d like to think most are. But we all share that responsibility to make things better, and if we run from that responsibility, we are not good.
Accountability isn’t a witch hunt; it is consistent action in the face of tyranny. You are either an active participant in equality or an enemy of it.
Hiral Patel, Opinion Editor
What are your options?
According to the University Policy 504, also known as Title IX Grievance policy, investigation and punishment of sexual misconduct by a faculty or staff member must occur under the grounds of University Policy 502, which states, “The University may be obligated to investigate allegations of sexual harassment or interpersonal violence.”
This policy explains potential punishments a staff member can face after the Title IX coordinator, Office of the Provost and human resources unanimously finds them in violation of university policy. However, the fact that the University ‘may’ investigate speaks louder than any other provision in this policy––it’s an obligation, not a demand.
It is no surprise how terribly the University responded to survivors of McEachnie under vaguely worded sexual misconduct policies. The settled lawsuit is evident of that. This settlement wasn’t enough, but the legal system did something, unlike the University.
Many students may feel discouraged from going to the Title IX office because of its reputation from the McEachnie scandal. Although experiences vary, the lack of clarity shows how vague sexual assault resources are on campus.
The Niner Times is currently conducting a survey about sexual assault. An anonymous respondee explained that “there were a lot of options I had no idea existed until I met with them [Title IX] because a mandatory reporter found out about my situation. The University should better advertise it as a place to get help instead of just another bureaucratic office.”
Below, we provided local resources, including survivor and trauma resource centers and programs to file violence-protective orders and no-contact orders. Domestic violence shelters and hope-line services are also provided.
Though the chances of litigation without costs are slim, these local sources can help you create a safety plan.
Safe Alliance
601 East Fifth Street-Administrative Office Suite 400 | Charlotte, NC 28202
Tel: 704.332.9034 Fax: 704.373.1604 Email:info@safealliance.org
Charlotte Reproductive Action Network
Text the hotline at 704-703-7656 | Monday – Saturday between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Editorial Staff
What’s Next?
The Niner Times Editorial Board wants to raise awareness regarding the University’s failure to remove a sexual predator. Although McEachnie’s classes are asynchronous, it is unethical to allow him to remain in contact with students.
We demand that University leadership uses their moral judgment to terminate McEachnie’s employment. Until the University takes this step, we also urge students to take precautions by reporting cases of sexual misconduct and publicly acknowledge McEachnie’s involvement on campus. The Niner Times stands with the survivors of Robert McEachnie.
The Niner Times aims to share all survivors’ stories truthfully and delicately. We have created a response form for survivors to anonymously tell their stories. This form is not a way to officially report but lets us potentially use information and quotes to report on sexual assault at UNC Charlotte. If you or someone you know feels comfortable, please complete the survey or share the following link: https://forms.gle/BrVGL7dsuevNXHxw9
