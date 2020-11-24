As a travel enthusiast who has traveled to 34 U.S states in just 18 years, I can without a doubt say the best trip I’ve ever taken is out to the midwest. The best way to navigate this trip is as follows: fly into South Dakota, rent a car, and let the journey continue on the road. This trip entails so much more than just exploring a new place. It allows you to disconnect from the world of technology, giving an unimaginable sense of freedom to just connect with nature. The sites will absolutely take your breath away. From wild buffalo to moose, prairie dogs or elk, you can spot just about every animal along this drive. Each state offers such a wonderful experience, allowing you to engage with some of the most amazing wonders in the world. There is something so magical about national state parks. There is nothing quite like enjoying all this preserved nature.
South Dakota
Also known as the Mount Rushmore state, South Dakota offers numerous activities, sites, and national parks to explore. When first arriving, the best hotel to book is the Clubhouse Hotel Suites in Sioux Falls. The hotel always has a great staff, free continental breakfast and a beautiful area to enjoy out back. While in Sioux Falls, it is a must to try Grille 26, offering delicious american food such as pizza, burgers, sandwiches and pastas. “The Falls” are my absolute favorite part of Sioux Falls as it is such a fascinating and unique experience. It's so amazing to see what nature can create and the beauty is so wonderful. This is a great picture spot location and climbing all over the rocks is so fun. Heading on out, the next stop in South Dakota has to be the Badlands; yet another national park. This site offers huge canyons that span entire miles. The Wall Drug Store is not too far from there, and if you're hoping to grab a good lunch and some souvenirs, it’s the place to be. The history of this amazing store dates back to 1931. The drive then continues through Custer State Park, a wildlife reserve. It is the largest and first state park in South Dakota. On the drive, wild buffalo in herds of 20 plus will come running by your car. It’s really neat, so make sure to stop and take pictures, while keeping a safe distance. Deadwood is such a fun stop with so many shops down the streets. My family stopped to do a midwest photoshoot here. They dress you all up as cowboys or cowgirls as they sit you in front of fun backdrops for some super cool photos. Finally, check out the great deal of history that Mount Rushmore holds.
Montana
Montana goes by the nickname “The Treasure State” which is very fitting considering all the hidden gems found here. When on the drive through Yellowstone National Park, hands down the best option for an overnight stay is the Explorer Cabins in West Yellowstone. This is more than your typical hotel experience. The site offers mini log cabins all over for your family and friends to enjoy the night in. The center of the cabins feature a huge fire pit to be enjoyed at night while devouring smores and singing campfire songs. The staff even brings around ice cream after dinner for a fun treat. For dinner, I suggest ordering from Pete’s Rocky Mountain Pizza and Pasta. They deliver right to the cabins and offer some of the most delicious Italian food I've ever had. Montana is also home to some of the best hiking trails in the country, so don’t miss out on that.
Wyoming
This “cowboy state” offers many adventures so get your walking shoes on; you won’t want to miss the beauty of this glorious state. Devils Tower is quite the view and the site can be found from the movie Close Encounters. Devils towers can be described as a butte, a huge landform hill over 867 feet in height. Heading into Cody, Wyoming, you can find the Buffalo Bill Museum. This is my favorite stop along the entire road trip because it teaches so much history while also offering live animal shows. Cody, Wyoming is home to one of the greatest rodeos in the country. Watch cowboys, cowgirls, horses, and bulls pull off an excellent show, full of entertainment. Of course, it wouldn’t be a midwest trip without some horseback riding, and Cody is the place to do it. The horseback riding trails take you through the mountains, to the very top where the views are absolutely priceless. Yellowstone National Park offers miraculous sites, containing so much beauty. The Old Faithful geyser and Grand Prismatic Spring can also be found here. Old Faithful is a huge cone geyser that erupts every 2 hours spewing hot steam up to 185 feet tall. The Grand Prismatic Spring is the largest hot spring in the United states and the third largest in the world. The coolest part is the rainbow effect it gives off caused by the bacteria and algae that contain colorful pigments. Passing through the Grand Tetons feels like something you would only see in a movie. You can take a boat ride here through the bluest water, arriving at a huge mountain where you’re welcome to climb. It's definitely a journey, but the views at the top are worth it. Round out your trip in Jackson Hole, Wyoming: a place like no other. It is best known for the Jackson Hole Mountain Ski Resort. Here you can take a gondola to the top of a mountain to enjoy the views as well as the out-of-this-world tasting waffles from Corbet’s Cabin.
