The Charlotte 49ers left the state of Texas victorious as they beat the Mean Green 49-21 to get their first win of the season on Oct. 11 in a primetime game.
The Niners (1-2) scored seven touchdowns courtesy of six different players for a Conference USA record 49 points.
“We were really good in the red zone," head coach Will Healy said after the game. “And I thought we were better in the red zone on offense. We got touchdowns. We didn't settle for field goals. That's a big improvement from last week."
The Niners took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a trick play as redshirt junior Dom Shoffner came on a reverse on a flip from running back Tre Harbison and threw to QB Chris Reynolds for an 18-yard TD reception.
One minute into the second quarter, Reynolds hit McAllister on a floater secondary for a 71-yard touchdown pass to extend Charlotte’s lead, 14-0. Two minutes later, North Texas cut the lead down 14-7 with a 28-yard TD pass to Jaelon Darden. Charlotte got their 14-point lead back with three minutes left in the game, with an 11-yard run by running back Tre Harbison III.
McAllister's 71-yard touchdown pass is his second-longest touchdown of the year. He had a 97-yard kickoff return in Week 1.
On their first procession of the third quarter, Charlotte extended their lead to 21 with freshman Chavon Mceachern scoring his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run set up by a 36-yard reception by Victor Tucker.
North Texas cut the lead back down to 14, with Austin Aune hitting Darden for a 43-yard TD strike to make it 28-14. Charlotte got their 21-point lead back with four minutes left in the third with a 15-yard TD pass to freshman tight end Taylor Thompson.
Darden scored his third TD of the game in the fourth quarter with a nine-yard pass from Austin Aune to cut the lead down to 14 but Charlotte answered back with a 66-yard run by running back Aaron McAllister. Another score by Calvin Camp would close out the game, 49-21.
Three of Charlotte's scores came from first-year Niners. With graduate transfer Tre Harbison, freshman Chavon McEachern, and freshman Taylor Thompson all scoring in the game. Charlotte had 599 yards in total offense, with 308 being passing and 291 being rushing.
The 49ers 599 yards were the second-most in school history. Healy spoke on Charlotte's ability to beat a strong Mean Green team.
"They're dynamic. It's a really good offense. We bent but we didn't break in a lot of different spots," said Healy. "I love our staff, but players win games. We have some resilient guys. We have since I got here."
The 49ers will have their first home game of the season with limited fans next Saturday when they take on the FIU Panthers at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.
