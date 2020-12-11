The U.S. National Whitewater Center has become a staple of outdoor healthy living, and is conveniently located just outside of the 485 loop, 20 minutes East of Uptown Charlotte. This one of a kind facility was built in 2001 and has seen constant growth and expansion throughout the last two decades, both in size and in guest interest. With over 1,300 acres of owned land—which is sure to expand—the center has something for everyone. The whitewater center is obviously known for their whitewater rafting, with rapids up to class four (with class five being the highest). However, they also offer extensive mountain biking and running trails, yoga and rock climbing, zip-lines, ropes courses, and now for the second year running, ice skating and walking light trails throughout the woods.
There does not seem to be a ceiling for the center. Not only does it have all of these family friendly activities, but as Charlotte has become a hotspot for breweries (the entire western region of North Carolina for that matter), the Whitewater center took advantage of their market and incorporated bars with all the local drafts that one could ask for. There are multiple snack and bar areas as well as a full service restaurant with some excellent food—they even have many vegetarian and vegan options as well! With fall in full swing and winter right around the corner, the center has thrown their hat in the ring to become a must-visit destination for their light trails and ice skating. Don’t worry, your chance to check out this winter wonderland isn’t going anywhere. The light trail and ice skating is scheduled to be in operation through February.
You may be asking, what about the global pandemic we’re facing right now? While social distancing and making sure any other protocols are followed where necessary, the center also has the unique advantage of being outside with such a massive space to operate in. While they have had to halt their “River Jam” live music series and other large-scale events at the venue, the 5k, half marathon, marathon, and mountain biking races are still offered for those with the itch for exercise and competition alike. So, if you are interested in the outdoors, exercise, a nice change of scenery, or just interested in getting a beer, the U.S. National Whitewater Center is worth checking out.
Make sure to keep these things in mind before you go:
1. Bring your own socks. The thicker the better, to prevent blisters.
2. Only Single Activity Passes are available this year due to limited activities ($20 per person).
3. There is a display called “Lights” from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. (free).
This is a giant art-installation/nighttime nature walk that includes interaction pieces and beautiful winter designs.
4. Mountain biking continues on through December ($30-$45).
The trail for this challenging adventure is free to the public and does not require any kind of pass. The only cost associated with this is mountain bike rental which, depending on the caliber of the bike, can vary in cost.
5. School tours are not going on.
If you want to go ice skating with more than three people, the website recommends that you call in advance to make sure that they’ve taken the necessary precautions to accommodate a big group.
Phone: 704.391.3900
Email: info@usnwc.org
