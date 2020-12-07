Julianna: Most at-home issues are discovered in school. So, how can it be revealed when there is no school? How will abuse, neglect or other familial problems be brought to light now? Well, Zoom is not immune to these discoveries. Everyone’s heard (or experienced) some of these virtual horror stories. Whether it be a brother who walks by without a shirt, an embarrassing wall poster or a dog that won’t stop barking, we’ve all had class problems in this year of quarantine.
Unfortunately, it’s not possible for everything to be online. There are parents who work full-time, who run a household single-handedly, or who are otherwise unable to exert the time, care, attention, and patience needed to help the kids. I never thought that I’d find myself working with kids during the pandemic, but here I am. And I can honestly say that I’ve never been so proud of the work that I’ve done.
That being said, I’ve been extremely frustrated with how I’ve seen teachers handle these transitions. The guidelines for exams, homework and attendance have not wavered. Teachers aren’t accommodating the traumatic changes that all of the students are currently dealing with. Thin back to your childhood. Think about how world-ending it was to be away from your friends for a couple of days. Now imagine that one day, you were picked up from school and told to sit in front of a screen. Still having to take the spelling and math tests, but without the help of your teacher.
Where I work is a makeshift school. One born from the need to help students and parents throughout the many challenges of COVID-19. We don’t have teaching certificates, but we are all either college graduates or currently-enrolled college students with a passion for teaching. We help kids get onto their Zoom classes, take them to play outside, do crafts with them, and, most importantly, listen to them. It’s hard to wear a mask all day. It’s hard to get students to wash their hands, keep things clean and social distance. But I know that it has taught my students cleanliness, responsibility, respect, and patience.
These kids are struggling every bit as much as the adults. Their birthdays aren’t parties, they can’t visit their grandparents, and no one has taken the time to explain anything to them. Be kind, be forgiving and realize that education comes in many forms. Without knowledge, we wouldn’t have the medications, computers or infinite comforts that we have in this frustrating, yet humbling, year of 2020.
Emily: I’ve seen the shift that school has taken during a pandemic. As a future teacher, it’s a very difficult time to be studying education because of how different everything is now. I should be in schools observing, interacting with students and learning more about the wonderful profession of teaching. However, clearly that is not what I’m able to do right now. However, it is important to go with the flow and make the best of your current situation.
I have to say that how teachers have handled this situation has either been a hit or miss. Some teachers have been excellent in working with their students and doing their best to make the school year a success despite the circumstances. Others, however, have unfortunately fallen short and not done well in continuing to educate their students during this time. I’ve personally taken the liberty of learning more about how teachers are handling this myself. TikTok, YouTube and Instagram have been great resources to get inspiration for education during a pandemic. There are so many wonderful teachers on social media that are spreading creativity and inspiration to others on how to make the most of this year. I have also been able to talk to some teachers I know about how they are handling this school year.
It’s very unfortunate that students are lacking the education they need and the ability to interact with teachers and classmates in a physical classroom. It’s saddening to see that students who have worked hard for so many years won’t have the opportunity to stride across the stage and be handed their diploma. While it’s difficult to say how long education will be affected by this pandemic, it is important for teachers to try their best to still provide their students with the best education possible so they can continue to grow academically and not suffer the consequences of falling behind.
Though I am not grateful for the pandemic, I am grateful for educators who have gone above and beyond to ensure their students are well taken care of and are still learning in an engaging and enriching way. I can only hope that by continuing to learn more about the best way to educate and inspire students at this time, I can have a future positive impact on my own students.
