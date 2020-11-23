When I heard that Rainbow Rowell’s novel “Fangirl” was getting a manga adaptation, I could barely contain myself. After months of waiting with bated breath, I can happily say that the wait was worth it. The character designs are beautiful and the portrayal of Cath in the manga is both true to the novel and provides a new angle for fans of the novel.
“Fangirl” follows our nerdy protagonist Cath Avery as she goes through her first year in college. Most people in their late teens are excited by the prospect of being away from home and getting a sense of independence. However, this is not the case for Cath. This big change in her life means so much more. It means not rooming with her twin sister Wren, being away from her bipolar father, and getting thrust into an environment with a bunch of strangers. With characters such as her roommate Reagan, Reagan’s boyfriend Levi, and the partner in her writing class, Nick, Cath’s life of writing fanfiction in her room turns upside down.
The one thing that sets “Fangirl” apart from other novels that I have read is Cath. She reminds me a lot about myself, a geek who likes to write and isn’t too good at interacting with others. The manga serves to bring these personality traits of Cath to life amongst other things in black-and-white illustrations by South Korean illustrator Gabi Nam. Although there is no color in the manga aside from the cover illustration, the scenes are still vibrant and lively. For example, one scene with Nick and Cath talking to each other had an atmospheric autumn background that put a more intense emphasis on the scene, foreshadowing the development of Nick and Cath’s relationship. Another plus in the manga adaptation is how the excerpts from Cath’s fanfiction were brought to life. In the novel, the excerpts didn’t do much other than take away from the story. In the manga however, the illustrations do make for a nice side feature in the main story.
As opposed to most manga series, there are no separations between chapters, making the structure very messy. One of my favorite features of any manga is the chapter illustrations that they normally have to separate its chapters. I can see the possibility of the excerpts of Cath’s fanfiction serving this purpose, as well as the illustrations of Simon and Baz every few pages, but without a clear indication, it makes the manga seem more like an art book or anthology.
All in all, the manga was a nice start to what will be a four-volume manga adaptation of “Fangirl.” It brings the characters to life in a way that differs from the original book and the scenery in particular helps to set the atmosphere of the manga. I can only hope that in the future volumes the manga remains true to the novel and continues to bring life to the characters as the story progresses.
Rating: 4.7/5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.