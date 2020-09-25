For the second week in a row, Charlotte’s football team has had their game either postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.
Charlotte athletics announced on Friday, Sept. 24 that their scheduled home matchup with Georgia State Sept. 25 has been postponed. Georgia State postponed the game due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Georgia State has postponed its Saturday game at Charlotte due to COVID positive tests and contact tracing," said a press release from Charlotte athletics.
The game was set for 12 p.m. on Saturday and was going to be broadcasted on ESPNU. This is Charlotte second canceled or postponed game in a row. The 49ers' had to cancel their game with UNC Chapel Hill due to contract tracing and losing quarantine players. This is also the second week in a row where Charlotte's game has been canceled or postponed a day or two before kickoff.
There is still no decision on weather the game will be made up a different day.
The 49ers were set to get their season back on track after losing to Appalachian State in their season opener on Sept. 12. Charlotte is currently 0-1 this season.
In a statement, Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill expressed disappointment in the 49ers' game being postponed.
“We are obviously disappointed for our team but certainly respect Georgia State’s decision and look forward to starting league play next weekend at FAU,” said Hill.
There is still an open date on Nov. 19 for the 49ers and they could potentially play another opponent to help make up lost games.
Charlotte's next game will now be on Oct. 3 when they visit Florida Atlantic for a 4 p.m. start time. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU. The game will be Charlotte's first Conference USA matchup of the year.
