The olfactory system in the brain is responsible for our sense of smell. This sense is also inextricably linked with memory. For some reason, when something happens to us, we store it in our minds along with scents from that same memory. So, for those who love Bath & Body Works or those looking for a good stocking stuffer, here are some lotion reviews. Big thank you to my mom and sister for volunteering to sniff far too many things with me, and I apologize for the headaches we all had afterwards!

Dahlia

Ingredients: dahlia petals, pear, pralines, tonka beans

What does the smell remind you of? (ex. place, season, age, food, family member, friend, or acquaintance)

  • Me: grandma’s apartment in Brazil

  • Mom: something that my mom would wear on an afternoon out

  • Sister: my grandma

What occasion would you use it for? What season? What event?

  • Me: on a spring date with someone, when it’s slightly chilly

  • Mom: spring afternoon having coffee with friends

  • Sister: for a fall/winter party 

What do you think of the packaging? 

  • Me: reminiscent of the Great Gatsby

  • Mom: the label is overpowering the floral design

  • Sister: chic and sophisticated, something you’d find in a 1920’s dressing room

What do you think of the lotion name?

  • Me: makes me think of the Black Dahlia murder 

  • Mom: 1950’s

  • Sister: the flower dahlia is very elegant so I think it suits it— reminds me of glamorous movie stars from the past

If you were to rename this lotion, what would it be?

  • Me: Gold Petals

  • Mom: Spring Afternoon

  • Sister: Glamour 

 

Frosted Coconut Snowball

Ingredients: coconut, vanilla, freesia flowers, icing sugar

What does the smell remind you of? (ex. place, season, age, food, family member, friend, or acquaintance)

  • Me: pina coladas, whipped cream

  • Mom: walking on the beach at the end of the day 

  • Sister: snow, cold weather

What occasion would you use it for? What season? What event?

  • Me: inside the house while watching movies; I would probably put it in my socks

  • Mom: a casual end-of-the-day stroll in the summertime

  • Sister: winter, but only when there’s no snow outside 

What do you think of the packaging? 

  • Me: very Hallmark Christmas movie-esque, but a refined Hallmark movie

  • Mom: beautiful, but the product doesn’t remind me of winter

  • Sister: seasonal, like a winter wonderland; think “Elsa”

What do you think of the lotion name?

  • Me: too wordy and it doesn’t flow well together

  • Mom: just leave the word “coconut” in the title and take out “frosted” and “snowball”

  • Sister: the name makes me not want to buy it because it’s a Christmas one but the first word you see is “COCONUT” which isn’t very winter wonderland

If you were to rename this lotion, what would it be?

  • Me: Coconut Sugar Cookie

  • Mom: Beach Waves

  • Sister: Frosted Window

 

Snowflakes & Cashmere

Ingredients: caramel, clementine

What does the smell remind you of? (ex. place, season, age, food, family member, friend, or acquaintance)

  • Me: scratch-and-sniff caramel stickers from middle school

  • Mom: cocktail party

  • Sister: Christmas! Watching cheesy movies, drinking a Caramel Macchiato 

What occasion would you use it for? What season? What event?

  • Me: autumn orchard, especially because of the clementine

  • Mom: party in the evening during either fall or winter

  • Sister: Christmas party (both in Uptown Christmas party and at-home celebration)

What do you think of the packaging? 

  • Me: the pink accents are unique for the winter aesthetic and it’s an overall soft, cozy, and comforting pastel shade

  • Mom: the packaging is too boring; the pink is lost in it. I think that the smell is vibrant but the packaging isn’t 

  • Sister: very winter seasonal, but, because of the pink, it draws my attention more than the blue winter lotions 

What do you think of the lotion name?

  • Me: screams “fancy” and I think the content lives up to the name

  • Mom: good name, but I’d rename it to something more vivacious 

  • Sister: great name 10/10, super “me”

If you were to rename this lotion, what would it be?

  • Me: Pearl Necklace

  • Mom: Red Dress

  • Sister: Cashmere Camping 

 

In the Stars

Ingredients: starflower, amber, sandalwood, tangelo, agarwood

What does the smell remind you of? (ex. place, season, age, food, family member, friend, or acquaintance)

  • Me: citrus, sweet iced tea, sort of bitter like too much orange 

  • Mom: New Year’s Eve in Brazil (summertime)

  • Sister: New Year’s Eve in North Carolina, basically New Year’s without snow

What occasion would you use it for? What season? What event?

  • Me: in the summer probably at the pool or having an early dinner on the patio

  • Mom: sometime in the evening or at night, dressed up to go out

  • Sister: at a fancy party anytime from January to April

What do you think of the packaging? 

  • Me: femme-fatale or a big dance number in a Broadway musical

  • Mom: feminine 

  • Sister: shiny, Hollywood

What do you think of the lotion name?

  • Me: the name is more romantic than the smell implies

  • Mom: makes me think of using it at night

  • Sister: it reminds me of the Oscars and the red carpet

If you were to rename this lotion, what would it be?

  • Me: Tangelo Tango

  • Mom: New Year

  • Sister: Hollywood Lights

 

Golden Sunflower

Ingredients: sunflower petals, orange flower, vanilla

What does the smell remind you of? (ex. place, season, age, food, family member, friend, or acquaintance)

  • Me: honeysuckle and those sticks of honey that go into coffee, it’s like the days in middle school that my friends and I would take the nectar from the honeysuckle blossoms

  • Mom: a huge bouquet of colorful wildflowers in a white vase

  • Sister: greenhouse, but one with primarily wildflowers

What occasion would you use it for? What season? What event?

  • Me: sight-seeing in Europe sometime between March and June

  • Mom: afternoon with friends; strolling along a street that is lined with plants

  • Sister: hanging out in the afternoon with friends at an open mall— like Birkdale in North Carolina 

What do you think of the packaging? 1-10 scale

  • Me: I’m biased because I love sunflowers, but I do think it works with the idea of international adventure

  • Mom: it makes me feel like going out in fall

  • Sister: it’s beautiful but it looks like fall and smells like spring, which doesn’t match. It should be a little lighter so that it’s spring colored

What do you think of the lotion name?

  • Me: the smell of sunflower petals doesn’t come through for me 

  • Mom: it works for me because the name goes well with the packaging

  • Sister: the name is too fall and the scent too spring

If you were to rename this lotion, what would it be?

  • Me: Honeysuckle Recess

  • Mom: Outdoor Autumn

  • Sister: Honeysuckle in Morning Dew

 

Cactus Blossom

Ingredients: cactus, vanilla, coconut

What does the smell remind you of? (ex. place, season, age, food, family member, friend, or acquaintance)

  • Me: like my grandfather when he’d give me a hug

  • Mom: a flowing river with green grass on both sides

  • Sister: my dad’s siblings in Ribeirao Preto, Brazil

What occasion would you use it for? What season? What event?

  • Me: beginning of autumn, going through an art or history museum

  • Mom: beginning of spring, going to a nature walk or park

  • Sister: beginning of summer, going to a pool or the beach

What do you think of the packaging? 

  • Me: nice for fall, but I’d like to see some more contrast between the colors; although it does remind me of the UNCC greenhouse in spring

  • Mom: too dark for spring, I’d like to see a brighter green

  • Sister: really pretty, but not for summer

What do you think of the lotion name?

  • Me: the name is descriptive but doesn’t make me think of anything other than the desert (which this does not smell like)

  • Mom: the word “cactus” doesn’t remind me of smoothness (even if it is blossom)

  • Sister: goes well with the packaging, but doesn’t make me think of summer

If you were to rename this lotion, what would it be?

  • Me: Fresh Fall

  • Mom: Peaceful Walk

  • Sister: Poolside Summer

 

At the Beach

Ingredients: white frangipani blossoms, coconut, bergamot, sea salt

What does the smell remind you of? (ex. place, season, age, food, family member, friend, or acquaintance)

  • Me: just out of the shower, shampoo and conditioner

  • Mom: clean, fresh laundry

  • Sister: you live in a beach house and you’re doing your laundry with Downy fabric softener

What occasion would you use it for? What season? What event?

  • Me: to get a Pelican’s snowball in Charleston beach in the early morning

  • Mom: run errands in the morning, like to the supermarket, cleaners, post office

  • Sister: right after taking a shower while on vacation at the beach

What do you think of the packaging? 

  • Me: makes me think of a middle-aged woman who reads paperbacks in Miami

  • Mom: beautiful packaging that, unfortunately, doesn’t go with the beach at all

  • Sister: very beach-like, but it makes me think of a colored lotion to deepen skin color and make you look tan; looks like it should be sitting next to a beach chair

What do you think of the lotion name?

  • Me: too long, but it works

  • Mom: I can’t smell the beach at all, so unless it was “at the beach four months ago…” I don’t like it

  • Sister: the name goes with the packaging but not what’s inside

If you were to rename this lotion, what would it be?

  • Me: Butterfly Kiss

  • Mom: Clean & Fresh

  • Sister: Summer Clouds

 

Graphite

Ingredients: sage, bergamot, leather woods

What does the smell remind you of? (ex. place, season, age, food, family member, friend, or acquaintance)

  • Me: spicy, like Old Spice or, of course, my dad

  • Mom: a man after a shower; probably what Pierce Brosnan smells like

  • Sister: DAD! (because we got this as a gift for dad)

What occasion would you use it for? What season? What event?

  • Me: to a dessert bar on a date with candlelight; a place that has liquors paired with pies and pastries

  • Mom: I wouldn’t wear it, but I know my husband uses it for everyday activities

  • Sister: never because I’m a lady or only if I was missing my dad

What do you think of the packaging? 

  • Me: too serious, like a very stark minimalist bedroom

  • Mom: elegant, reminds me of a businessman in suit 

  • Sister: a man that lives in a New York penthouse (specifically Manhattan)

What do you think of the lotion name?

  • Me: it’s like a pencil, so I don’t really get it

  • Mom: graphite is a tough substance but it smells comforting 

  • Sister: perfect just not descriptive enough

If you were to rename this lotion, what would it be?

  • Me: Granite

  • Mom: Silver Fox

  • Sister: Suit and Tie

 

My mom summed it up best with, “smells have a lot to do with your history, age, and experiences. It’s all about positive and negative connections. All we’re ever trying to do is make those scents into happy memories.”

