The olfactory system in the brain is responsible for our sense of smell. This sense is also inextricably linked with memory. For some reason, when something happens to us, we store it in our minds along with scents from that same memory. So, for those who love Bath & Body Works or those looking for a good stocking stuffer, here are some lotion reviews. Big thank you to my mom and sister for volunteering to sniff far too many things with me, and I apologize for the headaches we all had afterwards!
Dahlia
Ingredients: dahlia petals, pear, pralines, tonka beans
What does the smell remind you of? (ex. place, season, age, food, family member, friend, or acquaintance)
Me: grandma’s apartment in Brazil
Mom: something that my mom would wear on an afternoon out
Sister: my grandma
What occasion would you use it for? What season? What event?
Me: on a spring date with someone, when it’s slightly chilly
Mom: spring afternoon having coffee with friends
Sister: for a fall/winter party
What do you think of the packaging?
Me: reminiscent of the Great Gatsby
Mom: the label is overpowering the floral design
Sister: chic and sophisticated, something you’d find in a 1920’s dressing room
What do you think of the lotion name?
Me: makes me think of the Black Dahlia murder
Mom: 1950’s
Sister: the flower dahlia is very elegant so I think it suits it— reminds me of glamorous movie stars from the past
If you were to rename this lotion, what would it be?
Me: Gold Petals
Mom: Spring Afternoon
Sister: Glamour
Frosted Coconut Snowball
Ingredients: coconut, vanilla, freesia flowers, icing sugar
What does the smell remind you of? (ex. place, season, age, food, family member, friend, or acquaintance)
Me: pina coladas, whipped cream
Mom: walking on the beach at the end of the day
Sister: snow, cold weather
What occasion would you use it for? What season? What event?
Me: inside the house while watching movies; I would probably put it in my socks
Mom: a casual end-of-the-day stroll in the summertime
Sister: winter, but only when there’s no snow outside
What do you think of the packaging?
Me: very Hallmark Christmas movie-esque, but a refined Hallmark movie
Mom: beautiful, but the product doesn’t remind me of winter
Sister: seasonal, like a winter wonderland; think “Elsa”
What do you think of the lotion name?
Me: too wordy and it doesn’t flow well together
Mom: just leave the word “coconut” in the title and take out “frosted” and “snowball”
Sister: the name makes me not want to buy it because it’s a Christmas one but the first word you see is “COCONUT” which isn’t very winter wonderland
If you were to rename this lotion, what would it be?
Me: Coconut Sugar Cookie
Mom: Beach Waves
Sister: Frosted Window
Snowflakes & Cashmere
Ingredients: caramel, clementine
What does the smell remind you of? (ex. place, season, age, food, family member, friend, or acquaintance)
Me: scratch-and-sniff caramel stickers from middle school
Mom: cocktail party
Sister: Christmas! Watching cheesy movies, drinking a Caramel Macchiato
What occasion would you use it for? What season? What event?
Me: autumn orchard, especially because of the clementine
Mom: party in the evening during either fall or winter
Sister: Christmas party (both in Uptown Christmas party and at-home celebration)
What do you think of the packaging?
Me: the pink accents are unique for the winter aesthetic and it’s an overall soft, cozy, and comforting pastel shade
Mom: the packaging is too boring; the pink is lost in it. I think that the smell is vibrant but the packaging isn’t
Sister: very winter seasonal, but, because of the pink, it draws my attention more than the blue winter lotions
What do you think of the lotion name?
Me: screams “fancy” and I think the content lives up to the name
Mom: good name, but I’d rename it to something more vivacious
Sister: great name 10/10, super “me”
If you were to rename this lotion, what would it be?
Me: Pearl Necklace
Mom: Red Dress
Sister: Cashmere Camping
In the Stars
Ingredients: starflower, amber, sandalwood, tangelo, agarwood
What does the smell remind you of? (ex. place, season, age, food, family member, friend, or acquaintance)
Me: citrus, sweet iced tea, sort of bitter like too much orange
Mom: New Year’s Eve in Brazil (summertime)
Sister: New Year’s Eve in North Carolina, basically New Year’s without snow
What occasion would you use it for? What season? What event?
Me: in the summer probably at the pool or having an early dinner on the patio
Mom: sometime in the evening or at night, dressed up to go out
Sister: at a fancy party anytime from January to April
What do you think of the packaging?
Me: femme-fatale or a big dance number in a Broadway musical
Mom: feminine
Sister: shiny, Hollywood
What do you think of the lotion name?
Me: the name is more romantic than the smell implies
Mom: makes me think of using it at night
Sister: it reminds me of the Oscars and the red carpet
If you were to rename this lotion, what would it be?
Me: Tangelo Tango
Mom: New Year
Sister: Hollywood Lights
Golden Sunflower
Ingredients: sunflower petals, orange flower, vanilla
What does the smell remind you of? (ex. place, season, age, food, family member, friend, or acquaintance)
Me: honeysuckle and those sticks of honey that go into coffee, it’s like the days in middle school that my friends and I would take the nectar from the honeysuckle blossoms
Mom: a huge bouquet of colorful wildflowers in a white vase
Sister: greenhouse, but one with primarily wildflowers
What occasion would you use it for? What season? What event?
Me: sight-seeing in Europe sometime between March and June
Mom: afternoon with friends; strolling along a street that is lined with plants
Sister: hanging out in the afternoon with friends at an open mall— like Birkdale in North Carolina
What do you think of the packaging? 1-10 scale
Me: I’m biased because I love sunflowers, but I do think it works with the idea of international adventure
Mom: it makes me feel like going out in fall
Sister: it’s beautiful but it looks like fall and smells like spring, which doesn’t match. It should be a little lighter so that it’s spring colored
What do you think of the lotion name?
Me: the smell of sunflower petals doesn’t come through for me
Mom: it works for me because the name goes well with the packaging
Sister: the name is too fall and the scent too spring
If you were to rename this lotion, what would it be?
Me: Honeysuckle Recess
Mom: Outdoor Autumn
Sister: Honeysuckle in Morning Dew
Cactus Blossom
Ingredients: cactus, vanilla, coconut
What does the smell remind you of? (ex. place, season, age, food, family member, friend, or acquaintance)
Me: like my grandfather when he’d give me a hug
Mom: a flowing river with green grass on both sides
Sister: my dad’s siblings in Ribeirao Preto, Brazil
What occasion would you use it for? What season? What event?
Me: beginning of autumn, going through an art or history museum
Mom: beginning of spring, going to a nature walk or park
Sister: beginning of summer, going to a pool or the beach
What do you think of the packaging?
Me: nice for fall, but I’d like to see some more contrast between the colors; although it does remind me of the UNCC greenhouse in spring
Mom: too dark for spring, I’d like to see a brighter green
Sister: really pretty, but not for summer
What do you think of the lotion name?
Me: the name is descriptive but doesn’t make me think of anything other than the desert (which this does not smell like)
Mom: the word “cactus” doesn’t remind me of smoothness (even if it is blossom)
Sister: goes well with the packaging, but doesn’t make me think of summer
If you were to rename this lotion, what would it be?
Me: Fresh Fall
Mom: Peaceful Walk
Sister: Poolside Summer
At the Beach
Ingredients: white frangipani blossoms, coconut, bergamot, sea salt
What does the smell remind you of? (ex. place, season, age, food, family member, friend, or acquaintance)
Me: just out of the shower, shampoo and conditioner
Mom: clean, fresh laundry
Sister: you live in a beach house and you’re doing your laundry with Downy fabric softener
What occasion would you use it for? What season? What event?
Me: to get a Pelican’s snowball in Charleston beach in the early morning
Mom: run errands in the morning, like to the supermarket, cleaners, post office
Sister: right after taking a shower while on vacation at the beach
What do you think of the packaging?
Me: makes me think of a middle-aged woman who reads paperbacks in Miami
Mom: beautiful packaging that, unfortunately, doesn’t go with the beach at all
Sister: very beach-like, but it makes me think of a colored lotion to deepen skin color and make you look tan; looks like it should be sitting next to a beach chair
What do you think of the lotion name?
Me: too long, but it works
Mom: I can’t smell the beach at all, so unless it was “at the beach four months ago…” I don’t like it
Sister: the name goes with the packaging but not what’s inside
If you were to rename this lotion, what would it be?
Me: Butterfly Kiss
Mom: Clean & Fresh
Sister: Summer Clouds
Graphite
Ingredients: sage, bergamot, leather woods
What does the smell remind you of? (ex. place, season, age, food, family member, friend, or acquaintance)
Me: spicy, like Old Spice or, of course, my dad
Mom: a man after a shower; probably what Pierce Brosnan smells like
Sister: DAD! (because we got this as a gift for dad)
What occasion would you use it for? What season? What event?
Me: to a dessert bar on a date with candlelight; a place that has liquors paired with pies and pastries
Mom: I wouldn’t wear it, but I know my husband uses it for everyday activities
Sister: never because I’m a lady or only if I was missing my dad
What do you think of the packaging?
Me: too serious, like a very stark minimalist bedroom
Mom: elegant, reminds me of a businessman in suit
Sister: a man that lives in a New York penthouse (specifically Manhattan)
What do you think of the lotion name?
Me: it’s like a pencil, so I don’t really get it
Mom: graphite is a tough substance but it smells comforting
Sister: perfect just not descriptive enough
If you were to rename this lotion, what would it be?
Me: Granite
Mom: Silver Fox
Sister: Suit and Tie
My mom summed it up best with, “smells have a lot to do with your history, age, and experiences. It’s all about positive and negative connections. All we’re ever trying to do is make those scents into happy memories.”
