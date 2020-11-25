The winter holidays are right around the corner and, not long after, the year 2021! This year has been… insane. But, that doesn't mean that we shouldn’t celebrate surviving 2020. Here are some ways to make this crazy holiday season a little bit more fun:
Decorate for the Season (Any Season)
If you celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, Omisoka, Kwanzaa, the Winter Solstice, or Rohatsu, there are plenty of decorations at your disposal. Websites like Etsy, CafePress, and Redbubble have niche wreaths and candles for every holiday. There are also plenty of people who don’t celebrate any holidays. Sure, I put the odd Santa Claus or angel figure up, but I prefer the winter theme above all else. Snowflakes, mugs of hot chocolate, and peppermint is where it’s at for me. Some people don’t even like the colder seasons. That’s totally fine. I’ve met people who love summer so much that they deck their halls out in beach umbrellas, popsicles, and plastic palm trees during the winter months. It’s your space and, in celebration of whatever it is that makes you smile, decorate with joy.
Holiday Shopping
Though shopping looks much different this year, there are still ways to find those perfect gifts for loved ones this holiday season. The best piece of advice I have is to start early. By starting early, you can avoid overcrowding in stores as the holiday season progresses and also avoid the risk of not being able to find items if they are sold out. Another thing to consider is online shopping. If you are worried about contact in stores, online shopping is a great resolution to this. In addition, many stores are having great online deals and discounts this holiday season to encourage people to utilize this new way of shopping.
Bake Those Warm Goodies
I love baking bread. It’s become a real problem during quarantine. But it has given me the chance to think up plenty of winter dishes.
Gingerbread
¼ cup softened butter
⅓ cup maple syrup
1 egg
½ tsp vanilla extract
2 cups flour
½ cup brown sugar
1 tsp baking soda
Dash of salt
1 ½ tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp allspice
Dash of ground cloves
2 tsp ground ginger
Combine all ingredients in large bowl, shape, and bake at 350F for 8-10 mins
I like to make mine in the shape of snow-globes (i.e. round because I’m terrible at shaping gingerbread people.
Spiced Soft Cookies
In a large bowl, mix
¾ cup unsalted butter, melted
¼ cup granulated sugar
½ cup brown sugar
1 egg yolk
1 egg
¼ maple syrup
In another medium bowl, mix
1 tsp baking soda
2 tsp ground ginger
1 tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp ground cloves
½ tsp nutmeg
½ salt
Stir the second batch into the large bowl
Cover bowl and put in fridge for 30 mins
Roll into balls, then coat in more granulated sugar
Put cookies on a plate and place in fridge for 45 mins
Bake at 350 F for 14 mins (or until tops are golden)
Makes 20 cookies
Although my family and I first baked these in the summer, they’re the perfect hot-chocolate-dunking treat. I’ve begun using oat milk for my hot chocolates because it’s healthier and takes much longer to go bad. But, honestly, these spiced soft cookies go with anything from apple cider to egg nog.
Making the Most of the Season: What to Do
This holiday season when the weather is starting to cool off and we are preparing for a cozy season, there are so many fun activities to do.
First, you can try ice skating. There are so many different ice skating rinks all across the state including both indoor and outdoor rinks. Ice skating is unique to this holiday season and is a great way to enjoy the winter and do something fun.
A holiday movie marathon. This is one of my all time favorite things to do during the holidays. Gather up your friends, family, partner or even your dog. Then put on some cozy pajamas, pop some popcorn, make hot chocolate or bake cookies and cuddle up and watch your favorite Holiday films. After a long year, the holidays are a good time to unwind and relax and just enjoy yourself.
A holiday photoshoot. During this time of year we have such beautiful and different weather. With colored leaves, pine trees and even (sometimes) snow, these are great backdrops for photoshoots. Grab your camera, put on your favorite sweater and snap some pics.
Go look at Christmas lights. This is a great socially distanced date or outing. Just get in your car, turn on some holiday music and drive to a local Christmas lights show or even just around nearby neighborhoods to look at stunning holiday lights. Hot chocolate would be a great addition to this activity as well.
Reach Out to Your Loved Ones
It sounds like the moral of a Hallmark movie, but it’s true. Especially with the year that we’ve all had, relationships have proven to be more important than we’ve ever taken the time to realize. When there is pandemonium at every turn, the only real reprieve is love. This doesn’t mean that you have to reach out to toxic people. This doesn’t mean that you have to forgive your friends or family for something that has hurt you. But, maybe FaceTime your grandmother for fifteen minutes, take the time to draft a letter to your old roommate, send an Instagram message to your boss.
Holidays are about relaxing. They are about feeling satisfied and content with what surrounds us. So, although we may not be feeling safe with all that’s going on still, make sure that the people who make you smile know how grateful you are to have them.
Holiday Fashion Staples/Trends
North Carolina weather is very unpredictable. One Christmas we had snow and a couple of years later it was 70 degrees on Christmas Day. It is important to be prepared for any type of weather Mother Nature casts our way with these holiday fashion staples:
Slippers: Though it may sound simple, slippers are very important for the holiday season. Whether you are running errands, lounging around the house watching Hallmark movies or going on a road trip, slippers are perfect to slip on while also keeping your feet warm.
A neutral colored coat. White, black, gray or cream-colored coats are a great staple for the holiday season. They match with practically everything and are sophisticated looking. Your coat doesn’t have to be expensive or brand-name but coats are a good item to invest in.
Ankle boots. Pair with leggings, jeans, a dress or skirt for a cute and trendy look. Ankle boots are the perfect way to spice up any holiday fashion look.
Neutral sweater & colorful sweater. It is no secret or surprise that sweaters are a holiday staple. Sweaters can be dressed up or dressed down and provide optimal coziness (unless you wear an itchy one). However, I suggest having a neutral colored sweater and a colorful/vibrant sweater in your closet. That way, depending on what you will be doing, you have two different options.
